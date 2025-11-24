Big Blow To MI Cape Town ! Tabraiz Shamsi To Miss Upcoming SA20 Due To THIS Reason

In a massive blow to MI Cape Town, the South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi will not take part in the upcoming SA20 season. Shamsi has made himself unavailable due to personal reasons.

Shamsi's withdrawal has opened the door for all-rounder Thomas Kaber, another left-arm wrists pinner, who has been drafted in as his replacement.

The 35-year-old Shamsi, who was signed at the September auction for R500,000 (approximately USD 29,000), was expected to make his debut season for the franchise. He has earlier played for Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals, and is currently featuring for the Northern Warriors in the Abu Dhabi T10.

Earlier this year, he declined a national contract with Cricket South Africa and was subsequently not selected for the ODI series against India. His most recent T20I appearance came during the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Thomas Kaber Returns To MI Cape Town Setup

Notably, Kaber returns to a familiar environment, having been a member of the MI Cape Town squad for the past two seasons. In their title-winning 2024–25 campaign, he played only one match, while in 2023–24, he featured in eight games.

So far in his SA20 career, Kaber has bowled in seven innings, picking up 10 wickets at an impressive average of 16.60 while keeping his economy rate to 8.05.

With the bat, though opportunities have been limited, Kaber has accumulated 34 runs in four innings, remaining not out in three of them. His current form has also been encouraging - playing for the Warriors in the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge, he has picked up seven wickets in six matches, conceding at a frugal 6.31 runs per over and averaging 17.42.

MI Cape Town's Bowling Department For Upcoming SA20 Season

Despite Tabraiz Shamsi's absence, MI Cape Town’s spin department for the league’s fourth edition remains strong with the likes of Rashid Khan, George Linde, and Dane Piedt providing depth and variety.

Their pace arsenal is equally formidable, featuring international stars Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult, supported by Corbin Bosch and Dwaine Pretorius.

The reigning champions, MI Cape Town, are set to begin their title defence on December 26 against Durban’s Super Giants at Newlands, which will also host the tournament final on January 25.