Big Blow To New Zealand ! Key Pacer To Miss England ODI Series Due To THIS Reason

In a major blow to New Zealand, fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has picked up an injury at training and will miss the upcoming three-match ODI series against England.

Jamieson experienced stiffness in his left side during a training session and won't be risked against England, with the Black Caps set to announce a replacement for the right-armer prior to the first game of the series in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

New Zealand are hopeful that Jamieson will be fit to feature during next month's home series against the West Indies. Coach Rob Walter said the decision to rule out Jamieson was precautionary.



"Kyle experienced some stiffness in his side after bowling today and we didn’t want to take any risks at this stage of the summer," said New Zealand coach Walter.

"We felt it was best for him to sit out this one-day series and give himself the best chance of being ready for the West Indies tour which starts on November 5 in Auckland," he added.



New Zealand Squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young

New Zealand vs England ODI Series Schedule

October 26 - First ODI, Mount Maunganui

October 29 - Second ODI, Hamilton

November 1 - Third ODI, Wellington