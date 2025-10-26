Big Blow To New Zealand ! Key Pacer To Miss England ODI Series Due To THIS Reason
An injury to a key bowler has forced the Black Caps to shuffle their squad for the ODI series with England.
Trending Photos
In a major blow to New Zealand, fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has picked up an injury at training and will miss the upcoming three-match ODI series against England.
Jamieson experienced stiffness in his left side during a training session and won't be risked against England, with the Black Caps set to announce a replacement for the right-armer prior to the first game of the series in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.
New Zealand are hopeful that Jamieson will be fit to feature during next month's home series against the West Indies. Coach Rob Walter said the decision to rule out Jamieson was precautionary.
Looking forward to seeing Kyle back soon pic.twitter.com/2Z6TbVWVAJ
— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 25, 2025
"Kyle experienced some stiffness in his side after bowling today and we didn’t want to take any risks at this stage of the summer," said New Zealand coach Walter.
"We felt it was best for him to sit out this one-day series and give himself the best chance of being ready for the West Indies tour which starts on November 5 in Auckland," he added.
ALSO READ: ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Semi-Final Lineup Confirmed: India To Face Australia, England Lock Horns With South Africa; Check Dates, Venues, Timings And More
New Zealand Squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young
New Zealand vs England ODI Series Schedule
October 26 - First ODI, Mount Maunganui
October 29 - Second ODI, Hamilton
November 1 - Third ODI, Wellington
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv