Big Blow to NZ! Star pacer with 125 wickets announces retirement- Know details

New Zealand’s veteran pace spearhead Lea Tahuhu has officially announced her retirement from One Day International (ODI) cricket. After a distinguished career spanning 15 years, the 35-year-old will now transition her focus exclusively to the T20 format, with her sights set on helping the White Ferns defend their global title.

A Legacy in the 50-Over Format

Tahuhu made her debut in the format against Australia in 2011 and concluded her ODI journey during the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 in a match against England. Over the course of 103 matches, she established herself as a cornerstone of the New Zealand bowling attack.

Career Statistics at a Glance:

Matches: 103

Wickets: 125

Bowling Average: 28.01

Best Performances: One five-wicket haul and three four-wicket hauls.

Batting Contribution: 442 runs across 69 innings.

Accolades: Named in the ICC ODI Team of the Year in 2023.

Reflections on a 15-Year Journey

In an official statement, Tahuhu expressed profound gratitude for her time in the longer format of the white-ball game.

“It’s always been a privilege and honour to pull on the WHITE FERNS shirt in ODI cricket,” she stated. “To get one game was an amazing feeling. To have been able to wear the shirt and represent my country and my family over 100 times in ODI cricket is something I never could have dreamt of. I’ll treasure every moment and walk away from the ODI game incredibly proud of what I’ve been able to achieve in the format.”

Shifting Focus to T20 Glory

Tahuhu’s decision is motivated by a desire to extend her career in the shortest format and contribute to New Zealand's upcoming T20 campaigns. While she has not appeared in a T20I since March 2025, she remains a key figure in the squad's plans for the T20 World Cup 2026.

“There’s plenty of exciting things ahead and I’m looking forward to continuing to contribute to this team in the T20 format,” Tahuhu noted. “Winning the T20 World Cup in 2024 was a huge achievement and I’m really motivated to be over in England later this year to help this team defend our title.”

Upcoming Milestones

The pacer will have an immediate opportunity to stake her claim for the World Cup squad during the five-match T20I series against South Africa, scheduled to begin on March 15. Currently serving as New Zealand's third-highest wicket-taker in T20Is, Tahuhu is on the cusp of a major personal milestone, needing just five more wickets to reach the 100-wicket mark in T20 internationals.

As the White Ferns prepare for a transition period, Tahuhu's experience will be vital in mentoring the next generation of fast bowlers while she pursues further silverware in the T20 arena.