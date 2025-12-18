Big Blow To PBKS; Star Retained At Rs18 Cr Now Out Of Cricket For...., No Replacement Bought In IPL 2026 Auction

Yuzvendra Chahal has provided an update on his health after being forced out of cricket action due to dengue and chikungunya, while remaining hopeful of returning to competitive cricket soon. The leg spinner has not featured in domestic cricket since late November and is currently focused on recovery as he eyes a comeback in the coming weeks. Chahal confirmed on Thursday, December 18, that he has been sidelined after being diagnosed with both dengue and chikungunya. His last competitive appearance came for Haryana on November 30, and his illness ruled him out of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, where Haryana took on Jharkhand in Pune on Thursday.

Ahead of the marquee domestic T20 final, Chahal shared a message for his team along with a detailed health update for his followers.

“Wishing my team Haryana all the very best for the SMAT finals. I wished to be a part of the team, but unfortunately I am down with dengue and chikungunya, which have really taken a toll on my health,” Chahal said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ - Meet Anurag Dwivedi: Youtuber From Village Unnao Who Made Rs 300,00,00,000 From Rs 300 Just By Match Predictions, Owns Lamborghini Urus, 10-11 M Followers; ED Raided His House; He Allegedly Flew Dubai

He added that medical advice has kept him away from the field for the time being.

“The doctors have asked me to focus only on rest and recovery.

“I’ll be back on the field and bowling at my full strength soon.”

Wishing my team Haryana all the very best for the SMAT finals. I wished to be a part of the team but unfortunately I am down with dengue and chikungunya, which have really taken a toll on my health.

The doctors have asked to focus only on rest and recovery.

I’ll be back to the… — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) December 18, 2025

No Return Date As Of Now

Chahal did not specify a return date but will be eager to make his comeback during the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which is scheduled to begin on December 24.

The experienced spinner has been out of the Indian team since the T20 World Cup last year and has not played for the senior national side since August 2023. In an effort to stay competitive, Chahal travelled to England earlier this year to feature in county cricket and the One Day Cup for Northamptonshire.

During his stint in England, Chahal picked up six wickets in six One Day Cup matches while maintaining an economy rate of under six runs per over. He also impressed in red ball cricket, claiming 12 wickets across three matches in Division Two of the County Championship, including a five wicket haul.

His performances in county cricket earned him a return to Northamptonshire for a third consecutive summer, underlining his value to the side. Head coach Darren Lehmann praised Chahal’s impact and experience within the squad.

"Yuzi is a magnificent asset to this squad. His record across his career speaks for itself and he brings so much class and experience to the group. I loved working with him this year and am excited to go again in 2026."

Lehmann also highlighted Chahal’s influence as a mentor for younger bowlers in the team.

"For young spinners in the group like Nirvan Ramesh and Stuart van der Merwe, having Yuzi around to guide them will be a huge plus for their game."

Despite his recent health setback, Chahal remains an important figure in the domestic and franchise circuit. He was retained by Punjab Kings, who reached the final of the IPL 2025 season, for the upcoming edition of the tournament.