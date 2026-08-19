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Big blow to Sri Lanka ! Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal ruled out of 2nd Test vs India; Pathum Nissanka doubtful

The injury crisis increases Sri Lanka's troubles following their heavy 165-run defeat in the first Test at Galle, leaving head coach Gary Kirsten with a depleted batting lineup heading into the decisive match at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC).  

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 11:45 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 11:45 PM IST
Big blow to Sri Lanka ! Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal ruled out of 2nd Test vs India; Pathum Nissanka doubtful
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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Big blow to Sri Lanka ! Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal ruled out of 2nd Test vs India; Pathum Nissanka doubtful
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