/Big blow to Sri Lanka ! Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal ruled out of 2nd Test vs India; Pathum Nissanka doubtful

Sri Lanka's hopes of mounting a series comeback against India have suffered a massive setback, with senior batters Kusal Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal officially ruled out of the upcoming second Test in Colombo. Opening batter Pathum Nissanka also remains a major doubt for the second Test, beginning on Sunday, August 23 in Colombo.
The injury crisis increases Sri Lanka's troubles following their heavy 165-run defeat in the first Test at Galle, leaving head coach Gary Kirsten with a depleted batting lineup heading into the decisive match at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC).
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Dinesh Chandimal (Concussion)
Dinesh Chandimal sustained neck and head impact while diving to stop a boundary on Day 4 of the Galle Test. He was transported to a local hospital, with debutant Pasindu Sooriyabandara brought in as a concussion substitute.
Under ICC mandatory concussion return-to-play protocols, players substituted for concussions face a strict seven-day stand-down period, ruling him out for Colombo Test.
Kusal Mendis (Hamstring)
Kusal Mendis has been sidelined since tearing his hamstring during the Lanka Premier League (LPL). His rehabilitation will keep him out of competitive action for several weeks.
Pathum Nissanka (Wrist)
Pathum Nissanka continues his recovery following wrist surgery in June. He is understood to be closer than Mendis to being match fit, but is still experiencing discomfort while batting.
Speaking to reporters after the first Test defeat, Sri Lanka head coach Gary Kirsten confirmed the absences while viewing the situation as a proving ground for domestic talent:
"Kusal Mendis has a proper hamstring injury, and will not be available for a while," Kirsten said.
"Dinesh is also not available for the next Test. So we're missing a few guys from that perspective, but it creates a good opportunity for young players to come in and stake their claim. There are players who have got really good first-class records in this country. It's a good opportunity for them," he added.
Notably, Sri Lanka have not yet announced their squad for the second Test. The squad named by SLC was only for the first Test.
On the other hand, India, led by Shubman Gill, will head into the series-decider with momentum after their comprehensive Galle victory, in which spinner Manav Suthar claimed a 10-wicket match haul.
Sri Lanka’s depleted batting order will face a stern examination on a venue that has historically offered assistance to spin, testing the depth of their squad as they seek to salvage a share of the series.
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