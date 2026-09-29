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Big blow to West Indies! Justin Greaves ruled out of 2nd ODI against India with calf injury

Justin Greaves picked up the injury while scoring a 101 off 108 balls in the opening ODI, where the West Indies posted 296 before India chased down the target with four wickets in hand. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 10:51 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 10:51 PM IST
Big blow to West Indies! Justin Greaves ruled out of 2nd ODI against India with calf injury
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Big blow to West Indies! Justin Greaves ruled out of 2nd ODI against India with calf injury
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