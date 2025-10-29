Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2977669https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/big-boost-for-aussies-alyssa-healy-cleared-to-return-for-semi-final-vs-india-2977669.html
NewsCricket
ALYSSA HEALY FITNESS UPDATE

Big Boost for Aussies! Alyssa Healy Cleared To Return For Semi-Final Vs India

Australia’s captain Alyssa Healy looks poised to make a timely return for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 semi-final against India. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 05:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Big Boost for Aussies! Alyssa Healy Cleared To Return For Semi-Final Vs IndiaImage Credit:- Cricket Australia

Australia’s captain Alyssa Healy looks poised to make a timely return for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 semi-final against India, after recovering from a calf injury that sidelined her for the last two league matches.

Injury Setback Came During Indore Training Session

Healy sustained the injury while training ahead of the clash against England at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The calf strain forced her out of both the England and South Africa fixtures, as the Australian management opted not to take any risks with qualification already secured. The BCCI and Cricket Australia medical teams confirmed that Healy’s injury was minor but required rest to ensure full recovery before the knockout stages. The team decided to manage her workload carefully, with vice-captain Tahlia McGrath leading in her absence.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Healy Passes Fitness Test Ahead of Semi-Final

In a major boost to Australia’s campaign, Healy successfully passed a full fitness test at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 28. The session included wicket-keeping drills, batting practice, and running between the wickets, all of which she completed without discomfort.

Reports from Cricket Australia confirmed that Healy looked “in good rhythm” during training and appeared confident in her movements. If cleared, Healy will return to her role behind the stumps and at the top of the batting order, a crucial position where she has consistently provided explosive starts.

Boost for Australia, Challenge for India

Healy’s comeback significantly strengthens Australia’s batting depth and leadership presence heading into the semi-final. Her experience in knockout matches, coupled with her aggressive approach in power plays, makes her one of the biggest threats to India’s bowling unit. For India, who have enjoyed a strong run in the tournament, Healy’s inclusion means strategising against one of their most successful opponents. The wicketkeeper-batter holds an impressive record against India in ICC tournaments, including her match-winning 142 in the 2022 World Cup final.

Meanwhile, team management may still exercise caution if there’s any lingering stiffness. Healy could play as a specialist batter, allowing Beth Mooney or Phoebe Litchfield to handle wicket-keeping duties.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

TAGS

Alyssa Healy fitness updateAlyssa Healy calf injuryAlyssa Healy ruled outAlyssa Healy recovery newsAlyssa Healy fit for semi-finalAustralia vs India Women’s ODI World Cup 2025Alyssa Healy injury updateAlyssa Healy passes fitness testAustralia captain Alyssa HealyAlyssa Healy comebackAlyssa Healy World Cup semi-finalDY Patil Stadium semi-finalAustralia women’s cricket team newsIndia vs Australia women’s semi-finalWomen’s ODI World Cup 2025 semi-finalHealy returns from injuryAlyssa Healy batting practiceHealy calf strain recoveryCricket Australia injury updateIndia vs Australia knockout matchSmriti Mandhana vs Alyssa HealyHarmanpreet Kaur vs AustraliaWomen’s cricket latest newsAustralia women’s team updateAlyssa Healy health reportAustralia vs India semi-final 2025Healy fitness test MumbaiAlyssa Healy back in trainingAustralia women captain fit againAustralia vs India DY Patil semi-finalICC Women’s World Cup 2025 news.
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

women’s co-ords
Chic & Comfy: Must-Have Cotton Tunic Trouser Sets for 2025
Myntra kurtas
Elegant Printed Kurtas To Shop From Myntra
Myntra skincare
Best Face Sheet Masks on Myntra 2025: Refreshing Skincare Picks
Asaram Bapu
Rajasthan Court Grants Six-Month Interim Bail To Asaram Bapu On Medical Ground
maritime security
India’s Maritime Think Tank Expands With Japan, PNG MoUs
Myntra jeans
Trendy Wide-Leg Jeans To Shop From Myntra
Bihar Election 2025
Rahul Gandhi Claims BJP Is 'Remote-Controlling' Nitish Kumar In Bihar
Myntra skincare
Best Gentle Face Cleansers on Myntra: Hydrating, Brightening, Skin-Friendly
Myntra skirts
Trendy Skirts To Shop From Myntra
women overcoats
Women’s Overcoats to Elevate Your Winter Style