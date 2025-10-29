Big Boost for Aussies! Alyssa Healy Cleared To Return For Semi-Final Vs India

Australia’s captain Alyssa Healy looks poised to make a timely return for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 semi-final against India, after recovering from a calf injury that sidelined her for the last two league matches.

Injury Setback Came During Indore Training Session

Healy sustained the injury while training ahead of the clash against England at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The calf strain forced her out of both the England and South Africa fixtures, as the Australian management opted not to take any risks with qualification already secured. The BCCI and Cricket Australia medical teams confirmed that Healy’s injury was minor but required rest to ensure full recovery before the knockout stages. The team decided to manage her workload carefully, with vice-captain Tahlia McGrath leading in her absence.

Healy Passes Fitness Test Ahead of Semi-Final

In a major boost to Australia’s campaign, Healy successfully passed a full fitness test at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 28. The session included wicket-keeping drills, batting practice, and running between the wickets, all of which she completed without discomfort.

Reports from Cricket Australia confirmed that Healy looked “in good rhythm” during training and appeared confident in her movements. If cleared, Healy will return to her role behind the stumps and at the top of the batting order, a crucial position where she has consistently provided explosive starts.

Boost for Australia, Challenge for India

Healy’s comeback significantly strengthens Australia’s batting depth and leadership presence heading into the semi-final. Her experience in knockout matches, coupled with her aggressive approach in power plays, makes her one of the biggest threats to India’s bowling unit. For India, who have enjoyed a strong run in the tournament, Healy’s inclusion means strategising against one of their most successful opponents. The wicketkeeper-batter holds an impressive record against India in ICC tournaments, including her match-winning 142 in the 2022 World Cup final.

Meanwhile, team management may still exercise caution if there’s any lingering stiffness. Healy could play as a specialist batter, allowing Beth Mooney or Phoebe Litchfield to handle wicket-keeping duties.