Big boost for Australia ahead of must-win game vs Sri Lanka as Steve Smith added to Australia's T20 World Cup 2026 squad

Australia have drafted Steve Smith into their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad as a replacement for injured fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, a move that signals both urgency and tactical recalibration ahead of a crucial clash with Sri Lanka. Hazlewood has been ruled out with a calf injury, and tournament regulations required Event Technical Committee approval before Smith could be officially added. Smith’s recall is not sentimental. It is form-driven, strategic and tailored for subcontinent conditions where experience, strike rotation and composure often outweigh brute power.

Australia enter a decisive phase of the tournament after a shock defeat to Zimbabwe exposed fragility in their middle order. Smith’s inclusion offers:

Stability under pressure

Tactical adaptability on slow pitches

Big-match temperament in knockout scenarios

Leadership and on-field calm

With matches in Sri Lanka and India demanding technical precision against spin, Smith’s game aligns perfectly with conditions.

BBL 2025–26: The form that forced selectors’ hands

Smith reinvented his T20 approach this season, opening the batting for Sydney Sixers with intent and aggression. The transformation delivered explosive returns.

Key performances:

100 (42) vs Sydney Thunder – joint second-fastest BBL century

65 (43) vs Hobart Hurricanes – steered Sixers into the final

54 (40) vs Brisbane Heat – match-winning knock

37 (24) vs Perth Scorchers – aggressive powerplay impact

24 (13) in final vs Scorchers – rapid start under pressure

Tournament numbers:

Average: 59.80

Strike Rate: 167.97

Role: Aggressive opener

His 41-ball century on January 16 was a defining moment, equalling one of the fastest hundreds in league history and underlining his evolved approach.

Reinventing the T20 template

Traditionally viewed as an anchor, Smith has shifted gears dramatically:

Recent domestic T20 strike rate: 160+

Last 25 T20 innings average: 49.73

Strike rate across that span: 156.2

2 centuries and 6 fifties since mid-2024

Instead of anchoring, Smith now pressures bowlers early, manipulates fields and accelerates through unconventional scoring zones. This evolution makes him more than a backup option. He becomes a tactical weapon.

Tactical value in subcontinent conditions

Slow surfaces reward:

Wrist work and late adjustments

Strike rotation vs spin

Game awareness in middle overs

Smith excels in all three.

His experience across tours of India and Sri Lanka equips him to guide younger batters through difficult phases. If Australia persist with an aggressive top order, Smith can float to stabilise or accelerate depending on match situation.

Hazlewood’s injury and squad balance

Hazlewood’s calf strain forced Australia into a structural rethink. While they lose a premier powerplay and death bowler, Smith’s inclusion strengthens batting depth after recent collapses. Team management had hoped Hazlewood might return for later stages, but medical assessments ruled him out, prompting the replacement request approved by the ICC Event Technical Committee.

A comeback that reshapes Smith’s T20 legacy

Smith previously hinted his T20I career had passed its peak. Yet this resurgence reopens doors, including his ambition of featuring at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where T20 cricket will debut. For now, his focus is immediate: helping Australia stabilise their campaign and navigate must-win fixtures. If his BBL reinvention translates to the world stage, Australia may have found the unlikely catalyst for a title surge.