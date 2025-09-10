Big Boost For England ! Captain Ben Stokes Returns To Training Ahead Of Ashes Series Against Australia

In a major boost for England, Test skipper Ben Stokes has returned to training ahead of this year's Ashes series in Australia. Stokes hasn't played since he hurt his shoulder during the fourth Test against India in Manchester in July. However, the seasoned all-rounder eased concerns over his Ashes availability by resuming net practice with England county side Durham.

Durham coach Ryan Campbell confirmed Stokes had returned to batting in the nets during his side's training and said the 34-year-old will be ready for the first Test against Australia in Perth from November 21.

"Stokes is back in training. Over the last week, he's started to hit balls and had a really good session. Scott Borthwick was throwing to him with (coach) Will Gidman for nearly two hours," Campbell confirmed on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"The batting side of things is going very well but the bowling will take a lot longer. He is being treated very steadily," he added.

Notably, Stokes' availability will be crucial for England as they attempt to win a first Ashes series in Australia since 2011, while the team is also sweating on the fitness of key fast bowler Mark Wood.

Wood has recovered from the knee injury he picked up during the ICC Champions Trophy event in February and Campbell said the right-armer was likely to play a red-ball contest for Durham in the County Championship next week in a bid to prove his fitness.

One player almost certain to feature in that first Ashes Test against Australia is key batter Ben Duckett and England recently withdrew the left-hander and keeper-batter Jamie Smith from their squad for upcoming T20Is against South Africa to ensure the duo were kept fresh for the trip Down Under.

Brendon McCullum Opens Up On Break For Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith

Meanwhile, England coach Brendon McCullum believes the extra break will help Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith thrive when they arrive in Australia in November.

"I spoke to him (Duckett) and said 'I think you need to freshen up'. I'm in the racing game and not even Phar Lap (legendary Australian horse) can go around every week. Even he needs to go to the paddock occasionally," said McCullum.

"He'll have a decent break at home, as will Jamie Smith," he added.

McCullum confirmed he had yet to settle on how his team would line-up for the first Ashes Test in Australia, though he did admit boom youngster Jacob Bethell was a chance to feature after he impressed recently with a maiden international century in an ODI against South Africa in Southampton.

"We will work that out when we get to Australia.We've got a few other fish to fry before we get there, but I think we've said since we introduced Jacob that he's got a huge future in front of him," McCullum said when asked about his first-choice XI.

"He's very quickly taken to international cricket and things have come really quickly for him as well. He's going to have some life - 21 years of age and being able to play like he does, and have the head on his shoulders that he's got too. He'll just keep working hard and we'll see what unfolds," he added.