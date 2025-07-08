BIG Boost For England ! Star All-Rounder Returns For ODIs Against India; Check Full Squad

England on Tuesday named their 15-member squad for the three-match ODI series against India, starting on July 16. Ahead of the start of the series, they have got a massive boost as their captain Nat Sciver-Brunt is set to return after a brief spell out with a groin injury.

Sciver-Brunt sustained the injury during the second match of the ongoing T20I series against India and was subsequently ruled out of the third match and the remainder of the series. In Sciver-Brunt's absence, Tammy Beaumont was named the captain for the remainder of the T20I series, which India currently lead 2-1 heading into the fourth match on Wednesday, July 9.

Meanwhile, Sophie Ecclestone, the top-ranked Women's ODI bowler, returned to the 50-over setup after missing the West Indies series in May–June due to a knee injury.

Since recovering from injury, she has made a successful return to international cricket, featuring in all three T20Is against India. As a result, leg-spinning all-rounder Sarah Glenn misses out on the ODI squad.

On the other hand, Maia Bouchier, who was named the injury replacement for Sciver-Brunt for the T20Is, also earned a recall after missing the white-ball series againt West Indies.

"India have really pushed us during the T20I series. We knew they would and we’ve learned a lot about the team in the three games so far. There have been some good moments but we’re a team in transition and we need to keep working hard to do what we’re trying to do more consistently, and for longer. That’ll be asked of us again in the ODIs," said England head coach Charlotte Edwards.

"The squad has largely stayed the same since the ODI series against West Indies, but Soph [Ecclestone] comes back into the side meaning Sarah Glenn misses out this time around. We’ve also added in Maia Bouchier to bolster our batting line-up and continue to offer competition for places.

This series is the perfect preparation for the ICC Women’s World Cup in India this autumn, but it’s also a series we’re determined to win," he added.

England Squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith.

England vs India ODI Series Schedule

1st ODI: Wednesday, July 16, Rose Bowl

2nd ODI: Saturday, July 19, Lord's Cricket Ground

3rd ODI: Tuesday, July 22, Riverside Ground