Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2978429https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/big-boost-for-india-hardik-pandya-likely-to-make-comeback-vs-south-africa-reports-2978429.html
NewsCricket
HARDIK PANDYA INJURY UPDATE

Big Boost For India: Hardik Pandya Likely To Make Comeback VS South Africa : Reports

Hardik has been undergoing rehabilitation and fitness work since suffering the injury during India’s Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2025, 06:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The team’s balance was noticeably affected in the ODI series against Australia.
  • With the ongoing T20I series against Australia also underway, it remains to be seen how the team adapts without a pace-bowling all-rounder in the middle order.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Big Boost For India: Hardik Pandya Likely To Make Comeback VS South Africa : ReportsCredits - Twitter

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is edging closer to his much-awaited return to international cricket after being sidelined due to a quadriceps injury. The setback occurred just before the Asia Cup final against Pakistan, and Hardik has not featured in any match since then. According to a report by The Times of India, the star all-rounder is currently training at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru and is expected to be available at some stage during India’s white-ball series against South Africa.

Hardik training at CoE, nearing comeback

Hardik has been undergoing rehabilitation and fitness work since suffering the injury during India’s Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup. He bowled only one over in that match before leaving the field and did not return to play in the tournament. The injury ruled him out of the Asia Cup final as well as India’s white-ball tour of Australia.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A BCCI official said to TOI:
“After a holiday break, Hardik reported to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on Nov 21. He will be at the CoE for a month. He has started his gym sessions and should be back in action during the white-ball series against South Africa at some point.”

India’s schedule vs South Africa

India will tour South Africa for three ODIs followed by five T20Is, with the one-day series starting on November 30. If Hardik clears his fitness tests in time, he could rejoin the squad during this assignment.

Also REAad - Jemimah Rodrigues Makes 'Surprising Revelation' After Record Breaking Knock That Ended Australia's 15 Match Streak

India felt Hardik’s absence in Australia series

The team’s balance was noticeably affected in the ODI series against Australia. In Hardik’s absence, the management opted to leave out Kuldeep Yadav in order to maintain batting depth. The decision did not yield positive results as India lost the opening two matches and eventually went down 2-1 in the series.

With the ongoing T20I series against Australia also underway, it remains to be seen how the team adapts without a pace-bowling all-rounder in the middle order. The first match in Canberra was washed out due to persistent rain. Both teams will now look for a decisive result in the second game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025
Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: All You Need To Know About Day Honouring Sardar Patel
Cybercriminals
Hyderabad Retired Govt Employee Duped of ₹51 Lakh In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam
India US relations
India’s Scores Big: US Grants 6-Month Waiver On Chabahar Port – What It Means
Bihar Polls 2025
Bihar NDA Manifesto: BJP Unveils 'Sankalp Patra' With Alliance Leaders
Prince Andrew Stripped Titles
Who Is The Disgraced Royal Now That King Charles Has Erased His Titles?
ibps clerk 2025
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Out Soon: Check Scorecard, Process & Vacancies
US nuclear testing
US To Resume Nuclear Tests After 33 Years – Will India Test A Hydrogen Bomb?
National Unity Day
Gujarat: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Sardar Patel On National Unity Day | Watch
US new visa rule
Trump’s New Visa Rule Spells Disaster For Indians In US – No Escape This Time
Dubai Ruler Viral Video
Video: Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed Stops Security To Let Unaware Woman Pass