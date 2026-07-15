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Big boost for India! Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy likely to play T20Is vs Afghanistan

Sundar missed the recent two-game Test series in Sri Lanka due to a hamstring injury picked up during the second ODI against England in Cardiff in July while Reddy last featured for India during the home ODI series against Afghanistan in June before aggravating a left quadriceps injury.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 12:14 AM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 12:14 AM IST
Big boost for India! Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy likely to play T20Is vs Afghanistan
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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