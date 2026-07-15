/Big boost for India! Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy likely to play T20Is vs Afghanistan

Off-spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar and seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy have been deemed fit for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan, beginning on September 13. The duo are set to join the team in the national capital on Thursday.



"Both Sundar and Reddy became fully fit sometime ago. The duo have cleared their fitness tests and match stimulations at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru," a source tracking the developments told IANS on Wednesday.