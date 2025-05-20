With the race for the IPL 2025 playoffs heating up, Mumbai Indians (MI) have made a massive statement ahead of their must-win encounter against Delhi Capitals (DC) by signing three explosive international stars — Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson, and Charith Asalanka. These signings come as timely reinforcements after the exits of Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton, and Corbin Bosch, who have left for national duties post-MI’s final league game. In a high-stakes match-up at Wankhede Stadium on May 21, MI will look to seal their playoff berth, and this trio's arrival could be the decisive factor as Hardik Pandya’s men aim to lift their sixth IPL trophy.

Jonny Bairstow: Power at the Top

Replacing Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow brings experience, aggression, and versatility to the MI batting unit. Signed for INR 5.25 crore, the English wicketkeeper-batter was in solid touch during the SA20 2025, notching 232 runs in eight matches for the Joburg Super Kings at a strike rate of 134.10. Known for his explosive starts and proven IPL pedigree — 1589 runs in 50 matches at a strike rate of 144.45 — Bairstow could be MI’s X-factor at the top, especially in the absence of Rickelton and Jacks.

His return to the IPL at this crucial juncture gives MI a huge tactical edge. With the Wankhede surface offering true bounce and pace, Bairstow’s ability to dominate the powerplay could tilt the balance in MI’s favour.

Richard Gleeson: Seam Threat with the New Ball

English pacer Richard Gleeson, signed at a reserve price of INR 1 crore, replaces Ryan Rickelton and is set to add sharpness to MI’s bowling attack. The right-arm seamer was a standout performer for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20, finishing as the joint second-highest wicket-taker behind Marco Jansen.

Gleeson's ability to extract bounce and movement makes him a perfect fit for Wankhede's conditions. Having briefly featured for CSK last season, the 36-year-old now returns with more experience and form on his side. His inclusion gives MI much-needed variety, particularly in the powerplay and death overs, where they’ve been inconsistent this season.

Charith Asalanka: All-Round Option in the Middle

Sri Lanka’s white-ball skipper Charith Asalanka joins MI as a replacement for Corbin Bosch at INR 75 lakhs. A dynamic middle-order batter who can also bowl handy off-spin, Asalanka recently played in the ILT20 2025 for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, smashing 111 runs in just three innings at a blistering strike rate of 152.05.

His left-handed presence brings balance to a right-heavy MI lineup and adds depth ahead of the knockout rounds. If required, Asalanka’s off-spin could offer Pandya a sixth bowling option — something MI has sorely lacked in crunch games.

Timing is Everything: Strategic Reinforcements Before Playoffs

The arrival of Bairstow, Gleeson, and Asalanka couldn’t have come at a better time. MI currently sit on 14 points from 12 matches, and with Delhi Capitals reeling from a demoralizing 10-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans, the momentum is firmly with Hardik Pandya’s men.

These replacements, available from the IPL 2025 Playoffs onwards, give MI much-needed firepower and depth — assets that could define their campaign in the knockout stage. Given their form and experience in franchise cricket this year, all three players arrive match-ready.