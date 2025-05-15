Big Boost For RCB Ahead Of IPL 2025 Restart, Josh Hazelwood Set To Return

In a dramatic turn of events, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to resume this Saturday, following a week-long suspension triggered by escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. A ceasefire announcement has paved the way for the tournament’s continuation, with Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood among those expected to make a high-impact return. Hazlewood, who has been in formidable form for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with 18 wickets this season, is tipped to rejoin the side after recovering from a minor shoulder concern. His return not only boosts RCB’s playoff hopes but also offers a crucial tune-up ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa.

Australian Contingent Faces Crucial Decision

While many Australian players, coaches, and commentators flew home during the abrupt IPL pause, the majority are now anticipated to return. The decision isn’t just about sport—it carries personal, financial, and professional weight. Cricket Australia (CA) has confirmed that the final call will rest with each player, emphasizing the importance of individual experiences during a period marked by uncertainty and anxiety.

“Each player will have experienced it differently... it was an extreme situation,” said Ben Oliver, CA’s national teams boss. “We feel it’s really appropriate to support their individual experience and decision.”

The impact of opting out goes beyond immediate contracts. In 2021, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson faced franchise hesitation after leaving mid-tournament amid a COVID-19 surge. That memory still lingers.

Starc’s Close Call and the Chaos in Dharamshala

One of the most gripping incidents came in Dharamshala, near the Indo-Pak border, where Mitchell Starc’s match was abandoned due to a power outage. Starc, representing Delhi Capitals, was among the few Australian players caught amid growing military tensions.

His wife, Australian women’s team captain Alyssa Healy, shed light on the anxiety within the camp.

“There was a lot of anxiety... the scariest part of this whole situation was the misinformation,” Healy remarked. “We were assured everything was fine, but we were quite close to what’s being fought over.”

High Stakes Ahead of WTC Final

With the IPL final rescheduled to June 3, just eight days before the WTC final at The Oval, Australian selectors are walking a tightrope. Five core Test players—Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head, and Josh Inglis—remain active in the IPL. Balancing franchise commitments with national duties will be critical, especially with injury risks and workload management.

While Cummins and Head play for the now-eliminated Sunrisers Hyderabad, their remaining three games could still influence their readiness for the red-ball showdown. Inglis’s Punjab Kings and Starc’s Delhi Capitals remain playoff hopefuls, and their performances will be closely watched.

Big Names Stay Put as IPL Gears Up for High-Voltage Return

Not all Australian personnel left during the conflict. Ricky Ponting and Brad Haddin stayed on with Punjab Kings, while Justin Langer, Mike Hussey, Matthew Hayden, and Mel Jones are among the high-profile Aussies still embedded in various franchises and commentary teams.

The tournament resumes with a blockbuster clash: RCB vs Kolkata Knight Riders on May 17 in Bengaluru. All eyes will be on Hazlewood—both for his return from injury and as a potential X-factor for RCB’s playoff push.