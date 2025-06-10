Big Boost For Ruturaj Gaikwad ! CSK Star Signs Deals With Yorkshire For Multiple Tournaments

Indian batter and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Ruturaj Gaikwad has signed a deal with Yorkshire County Cricket Club. The 28-year-old Indian will join the Yorkshire squad ahead of the County Championship game against Surrey at Scarborough in July and will remain with the White Rose until the end of the season.

Gaikwad, who was in the India A squad for their current tour of England, will also be available for selection in the One Day Cup.

"Captain of Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy, the Pune-native is a highly accomplished batter with six international ODI caps alongside his 23 appearances in IT20’s," Yorkshire said in a statement.

"The right-hander can bat anywhere in the top 4 and has shown versatility when required to step up and open the batting for India," it added.

Notably, Gaikwad hasn't played in both games of India A against England Lions so far. In fact, he hasn't been in action for more than two months now ever since he was ruled out of the IPL 2025 in the middle of the tournament due to an elbow injury.

"I'm excited to be joining up with Yorkshire for the rest of the English domestic season. It has always been a goal of mine to experience cricket in this country and there is no bigger Club in England than Yorkshire," said Gaikwad.

"I know how important it is that I hit the ground running at what will be a crucial part of the season. We have some vital games in the County Championship and the One Day Cup is a great opportunity to win some silverware," he added.

Meanwhile, Yorkshire head coach Anthony McGrath called Ruturaj a very accomplished cricketer.

"I’m extremely pleased to see Ruturaj sign with us for the second half of the season. He is a very accomplished cricketer with a natural all-round game that is well suited to the cricket we want to play," said McGrath.

"Ruturaj will give us some extra solidity in our batting lineup whilst having that ability to score quick runs when required. He’s an exciting talent and one I know is highly rated across the game," he added.