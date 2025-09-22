Big Boost For South Africa ! Quinton De Kock Reverses ODI Retirement Ahead Of Pakistan Tour; Check His Records

Veteran South Africa wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock has reversed his retirement from ODI cricket ahead of the Pakistan tour. The 32-year-old de Kock has been named in both ODI and T20I squads for the Pakistan tour as well as a one-off T20I in Namibia before that.

De Kock had retired from 50-over cricket after the 2023 ODI World Cup and had not represented South Africa in any format following the conclusion of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final in Barbados. His return is crucial as South Africa turn their attention to the upcoming white-ball challenges – the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup and the Men's Cricket World Cup in 2027.

Shukri Conrad, the current head coach, has had a discussion with de Kock and said he has committed to the national team again.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Quinton's return to the white-ball space is a major boost for us. When we spoke last month about his future, it was clear that he still has a strong ambition to represent his country. Everyone knows the quality he brings to the side, and having him back can only benefit the team," Conrad said.

Notably, De Kock at the time of his ODI retirement, had hinted that he might be convinced to come back, with South Africa's home World Cup in 2027 on the horizon.

"At this point, I don't foresee it happening. But you never know. Strange things happen in life. It could be a possibility but I don't think so," he had said.



ALSO READ: Pakistan To Host South Africa For WTC 2025-27, White-Ball Series; Check Full Schedule, Venues

De Kock's Record In White Ball Cricket For South Africa

De Kock has featured in 155 ODIs for South Africa, amassing 6,770 runs at an average of 45.74 with a strike rate of 96.64. In T20Is, he has played 92 matches, scoring 2,584 runs at a strike rate of 138.32.

The left-handed batter has played three ODI World Cups - 2015, 2019 and 2023 - and the only ICC tournament he missed after his retirement was the Champions Trophy 2025 when South Africa were knocked out in the semi-final.

South Africa Squad For Pakistan ODIs And T20Is:

For Pakistan ODIs: Matthew Breetzke (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile

For Pakistan T20Is: David Miller (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams