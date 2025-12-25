Big Boost For Team India Ahead Of New Zealand ODIs ! Shreyas Iyer Starts Batting; Check Latest Update On His Injury, Rehab And More

In a major boost for Indian cricket fans and the national team, star batter Shreyas Iyer has officially resumed batting practice, marking a major milestone in his recovery from a serious spleen laceration and abdominal injury.

Iyer, India's ODI vice-captain, suffered a serious spleen laceration while attempting to take a diving catch of Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25. Subsequent scans at a hospital in Sydney revealed internal bleeding that required immediate hospitalisation and intensive care.

He underwent a minor surgical procedure to control the bleeding and was closely monitored by local medical specialists in Australia and India, including the Indian team doctor, before his condition improved and he flew back home.



ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Predicted Wicket-Keepers For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Shreyas Iyer At BCCI CoE In Bengaluru

According to an IANS report, Shreyas Iyer will be reporting to the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for further assessment of his recovery from a spleen injury, following his resuming batting practice in his hometown Mumbai.

"Today, Iyer will report to CoE, as he flew to Bengaluru from Mumbai earlier in the day. As of now, there’s no clarity on how many days he will spend there. It might take about four to six days for the medical team to assess him thoroughly.

After that, the CoE will decide the further course of action and set clear timelines in terms of his total recovery and likelihood of being match fit," said sources familiar with the matter to IANS.

Earlier, the 31-year-old Iyer batted for around 30-45 minutes at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) nets in Mumbai, after starting lightweight gym training nearly ten days ago.

"Even after batting yesterday, he was reported to be okay and has been feeling better about himself. There were no indications of pain or anything else," said another source tracking Iyer’s recovery.

Uncertainty Over Shreyas Iyer's Participation In NZ ODIs

Iyer's participation in India's three ODIs against New Zealand in January appears to be uncertain as of now. But a possibility of his involvement in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) for Mumbai depends entirely on the findings during the CoE assessment.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer's availability for India’s three-match ODI series against New Zealand in January remains uncertain for now. But a possibility of his involvement in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) for Mumbai depends entirely on the findings during the CoE assessment.

"If it’s felt that his total recovery requires more time, then Iyer can be told to come back for another assessment after either 10 days or one week. After that, if he’s deemed match fit, he could play Vijay Hazare Trophy games for Mumbai. But if that doesn’t happen, he might play straightaway in IPL 2026, where he captains Punjab Kings," further said sources.

For now, all eyes are on the CoE in Bengaluru. If Iyer clears his fitness tests over the next week, his return would be a massive stabilizing factor for the Indian middle order as they prepare for the 2026 season.