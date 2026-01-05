Big Boost For Team India ! Fit-Again Shreyas Iyer To Lead Mumbai In THIS Tournament Before New Zealand ODIs

In a major boost for India ahead of New Zealand ODIs, a fit-again has been appointed as captain of Mumbai for the remainder of their 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) Elite Group C matches in Jaipur. Shreyas will take over the captaincy from injured regular skipper Shardul Thakur who has been sidelined from the rest of the competition due to injury.

The 31-year-old Iyer who is returning to competitive cricket after recovering from a spleen injury sustained in October 2025, will lead Mumbai in their upcoming Group C fixtures.

Mumbai are currently at second place in Group C and will take on Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, before facing Punjab on January 8.

"The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is pleased to announce that Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the captain of the Mumbai senior men’s team for the remaining league matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy," said Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Secretary Prof. Dr. Unmesh Khanvilkar in the statement.

"Shreyas Iyer will take over the leadership responsibilities in place of Shardul Thakur, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury and is currently unavailable for selection. An experienced international cricketer with proven leadership credentials, Shreyas Iyer brings calmness, tactical acumen, and a strong understanding of the game.

The Association is confident that under his captaincy, the Mumbai team will continue to perform with determination and uphold Mumbai cricket’s rich legacy. The Mumbai Cricket Association wishes Shardul Thakur a speedy recovery and extends its best wishes to Shreyas Iyer and the entire Mumbai squad for the upcoming matches," he added.



All Eyes On Shreyas Iyer's Fitness Ahead Of New Zealand ODIs

Interestingly, Shreyas Iyer has been named in the squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting in Vadodara on January 11. His inclusion for that series, though, depends on the fitness clearance after playing the Vijay Hazare Trophy games for Mumbai.

If Shreyas clears his fitness tests, then the MCA will have to appoint a new captain for the knockouts of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, starting on January 12 at the BCCI CoE Grounds in Bengaluru.

Iyer was out of action due to a serious spleen injury sustained while taking a diving catch of Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey in the third ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground in October last year.