The suspense around India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad is about to end, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finalising the timeline for the big announcement. The tournament, which begins on September 9, will now take place in the UAE instead of the originally scheduled host nation, India. As per a Report, the selectors and BCCI are awaiting final fitness updates from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on several key players before locking in the squad. The official announcement is expected on August 16 or August 17, according to Sports Tak.

A senior source told Sports Tak that the calls on Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson’s inclusion have already been made both will feature in the squad. For Iyer, this marks a comeback to India’s T20I setup after more than 20 months.

A New-Look India Post-Veteran Retirements

This will be India’s first major tournament since the T20I retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja. With those stalwarts gone, the responsibility will now be on the next-gen core Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Sanju Samson to guide the side.

The team is expected to be captained by Suryakumar Yadav, though whether he plays will depend on medical clearance. Selectors are tracking his recovery after hernia surgery earlier this year. Suryakumar has rejoined the NCA for final assessments before the decision is made.

India are drawn in Group A alongside Pakistan, UAE, and Oman. They will begin their campaign versus UAE on September 10 in Dubai, followed by the high‑voltage clash against Pakistan on September 14, and their final group match against Oman on September 19. With the announcement just days away, all eyes are on the BCCI’s final call and the confirmed returns of Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson have already started building the hype for the continental showdown.

Asia Cup 2025 Full Schedule (T20 Format) - UAE Venues

Group Stage Matches

Group B

Sep 9: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong — 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi

Sep 11: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong — 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi

Sep 13: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka — 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi

Sep 15: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong — 7:30 PM, Dubai

Sep 16: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan — 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi

Sep 18: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan — 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi

Group A

Sep 10: India vs UAE — 7:30 PM, Dubai

Sep 12: Pakistan vs Oman — 7:30 PM, Dubai

Sep 14: India vs Pakistan — 7:30 PM, Dubai

Sep 15: UAE vs Oman — 3:30 PM, Abu Dhabi

Sep 17: Pakistan vs UAE — 7:30 PM, Dubai

Sep 19: India vs Oman — 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi

Super Four Stage Matches

Sep 20: Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2 — 7:30 PM, Dubai

Sep 21: Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2 — 7:30 PM, Dubai

Sep 23: Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2 — 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi

Sep 24: Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2 — 7:30 PM, Dubai

Sep 25: Group A Qualifier 2 vs Group B Qualifier 2 — 7:30 PM, Dubai

Sep 26: Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 1 — 7:30 PM, Dubai

Final

Sep 28: Final - 7:30 PM, Dubai

