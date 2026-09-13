/Big change for Team India at Asian Games 2026, knockout match timing revised

India’s men’s cricket campaign at the 2026 Asian Games will begin earlier than originally planned after organisers revised the timings of several knockout matches in Japan.
India, who enter the competition directly at the quarter-final stage, will now play their opening knockout fixture at 1:30 pm local time on September 28. Since Japan is 3 hours and 30 minutes ahead of India, the match will begin at 10 am IST.
The change also affects the second semi-final on October 1 and the men’s gold medal match on October 3. Both have been moved to a 1:30 pm local start. The official Aichi-Nagoya 2026 schedule confirms the updated timings.
Why The Timing Was Changed
The scheduling adjustment has been linked to the lack of floodlights at the cricket venue and the possibility of matches extending deep into the afternoon.
With Japan experiencing an early sunset, organisers have opted to provide more daylight for the later knockout fixtures. The afternoon matches were previously scheduled for 2 pm local time, meaning the revised plan brings them forward by 30 minutes.
The issue is particularly relevant in cricket because a T20 match can run beyond its expected duration due to delays, innings breaks or other interruptions.
According to the report by Cricbuzz, Indian Olympic Association officials were initially unaware of the adjustment even though the revised timings had already appeared on the official schedule.
India’s Knockout Road To Gold
India have been seeded directly into the quarter-finals alongside Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Their first match of the tournament is therefore scheduled for September 28. The Indian team will face the second placed side from Group A in the quarter-final. Afghanistan, Japan and Nepal are competing in that group, with the top two teams progressing to the knockout stage. The first quarter-final, involving Pakistan, will retain its 9 am local start. India’s match will be played later that day at 1:30 pm.
The other two quarter-finals on September 29 will follow the same split, with one beginning at 9 am and the other at 1:30 pm local time.
Semi-Final And Final Timings
If India advance beyond the quarter-final, their next match will also have an afternoon start. The second semi-final on October 1 is scheduled for 1:30 pm Japan time, while the first semi-final will begin at 9 am. The same pattern will continue for the medal matches on October 3. The bronze medal contest is scheduled for 9 am, followed by the gold medal match at 1:30 pm local time.
For Indian viewers, the timings translate to 10 am IST for both the second semi-final and the final.
Preliminary Round Remains Unchanged
There has been no alteration to the preliminary stage involving Afghanistan, Japan, Nepal, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Oman. Those matches continue to be scheduled in two time slots, 9 am and 2 pm local time. The women’s competition will also follow its previously announced schedule.
India’s women’s team will begin its Asian Games campaign on September 18 against Japan, while the men’s tournament gets underway on September 24. All cricket matches at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games will be played in the T20 format. India enter the men’s competition as defending champions after winning the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
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