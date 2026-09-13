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Big change for Team India at Asian Games 2026, knockout match timing revised

India’s men’s cricket team will begin its Asian Games 2026 knockout campaign earlier than initially scheduled, with the quarter-final now set to start at 1:30 pm local time in Japan on September 28.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 02:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 02:34 PM IST
Big change for Team India at Asian Games 2026, knockout match timing revised
Image Credit: Credits - AI

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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