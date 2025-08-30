Big Changes In Asia Cup 2025 Match Timings ! Start Of India vs Pakistan, Other Games Delayed By 30 Minutes; Check Updated Schedule

The match timing of the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 has been changed, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Saturday, August 30. Eighteen of the 19 matches at the upcoming Asia Cup Men’s T20 Asia Cup, including the final, will now begin at 6:30pm local time - half an hour later than originally scheduled.

The decision to delay the start of the match timing of the Asia Cup 2025 has been taken to avoid sweltering heat conditions in the Gulf region.

The only game unaffected by the change is the lone day fixture between UAE and Oman on September 15 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, starting on 5:30 pm IST (4 pm local time).

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Start Date, Format, Venues For Asia Cup 2025

The 2025 Men’s T20 Asia Cup is scheduled to take place from September 9 to 28 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at two venues. Dubai will host 11 games, including the final on September 29 while Abu Dhabi will host eight matches.

The tournament will open on September 9 in Abu Dhabi, with Afghanistan facing Hong Kong in the curtain-raiser of the eight-team competition.

India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman are placed in Group A while Group B comprises Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Hong Kong. The upcoming Asia Cup 2025 will be held in the T20I format, keeping in mind the preparation of teams for the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led India will play its Group A games against the UAE and the high-stakes clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 10 and 14 respectively while its clash against Oman is set to be held at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

The top two teams from each group will proceed to the Super Fours stage, with the top two facing each other in the title clash to decide the winner of the 17th edition of the Asia Cup. India are the defending champions of the Asia Cup, having beaten Sri Lanka in the 2023 final held in the 50-over format in Colombo.



ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: India, Pakistan, Afghanistan And...Check Full Squads, Captain Of All Teams



ASIA CUP 2025 - UPDATED SCHEDULE

September 9 - Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

September 10 - India vs United Arab Emirates, Dubai - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

September 11 - Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

September 12 - Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

September 13 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

September 14 - India vs Pakistan, Dubai - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

September 15 - UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi - 4:00 PM (5:30 PM IST)

September 15 - Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Dubai - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

September 16 – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

September 17 – Pakistan vs UAE, Dubai - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

September 18 – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

September 19 – India vs Oman, Abu Dhabi - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

September 20 – B1 vs B2, Dubai - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

September 21 – A1 vs A2, Dubai - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

September 22 - Rest Day

September 23 – A2 vs B1, Abu Dhabi - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

September 24 – A1 vs B2, Dubai - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

September 25 – A2 vs B2, Dubai - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

September 26 – A1 vs B1, Dubai - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

Tuesday, 23 September – A2 vs B1, Abu Dhabi - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

Wednesday, 24 September – A1 vs B2, Dubai - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

Thursday, 25 September – A2 vs B2, Dubai - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

Friday, 26 September – A1 vs B1, Dubai - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

September 27 - Rest Day

September 28 - Final, Dubai - 6:30 PM (8 PM IST)

September 29 - Reserve Day