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NewsCricketBig Controversy! Sunil Gavaskar links buying Pakistan Players with National Security concerns says, 'Stop Paying...'
SUNIL GAVASKAR CONTROVERSY

Big Controversy! Sunil Gavaskar links buying Pakistan Players with National Security concerns says, 'Stop Paying...'

The debate ignited when Gavaskar criticized the SunRisers group for acquiring Abrar Ahmed, making him the only Pakistani player in The Hundred to be signed by an entity with an IPL affiliation.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2026, 12:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Gavaskar maintained that his lack of engagement with those tournaments informed his previous silence.
  • Addressing the accusations of hypocrisy regarding his own career, Gavaskar clarified his position.
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Big Controversy! Sunil Gavaskar links buying Pakistan Players with National Security concerns says, 'Stop Paying...'Credits - Twitter

 Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has intensified his stance against Indian-owned franchises hiring Pakistani players, specifically addressing the signing of Abrar Ahmed by the SunRisers-linked Leeds team in The Hundred. Despite facing significant backlash for his initial comments, Gavaskar reiterated his belief that financial transactions involving Pakistani athletes indirectly fund anti-India activities through national taxation.

The Core Controversy

The debate ignited when Gavaskar criticized the SunRisers group for acquiring Abrar Ahmed, making him the only Pakistani player in The Hundred to be signed by an entity with an IPL affiliation. Gavaskar had previously asserted that income tax derived from these players' earnings is utilized by the Pakistani government to fuel terrorism.

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Addressing the accusations of hypocrisy regarding his own career, Gavaskar clarified his position to Mid-Day. “Yes, I have been on commentary panels of ICC and ACC. The revenue went to all the participating countries from the ICC and ACC, but not from an Indian entity as far as I know. I don’t understand how you can say that I am a contributor since I am not making any payment to any commentator, Indian or any other nationality," he stated.

Responding to Critics

Critics pointed out that Pakistani stars frequently feature in other Indian-owned leagues like the CPL, ILT20, and SA20. Gavaskar maintained that his lack of engagement with those tournaments informed his previous silence.

“I don’t follow the CPL, ILT20 or SA20, so I am not aware who is playing for whom," he remarked. “If there are Indian owners paying Pakistani players, then hopefully they will stop doing that. I don’t know about other sports and what they are doing."

The former captain further urged for a total cessation of such payments. “All I am praying for is that Indians stop paying Pakistanis. If you have noticed, the reverse has never happened for decades, if ever,” he added. Regarding his appearance on a Pakistani broadcast during the Champions Trophy, Gavaskar clarified that he “did not ask nor got paid for the show in Dubai."

Economic Implications in Sport

The discussion regarding whether the richest owners actually win more titles continues to permeate IPL discourse. Gavaskar's plea highlights a growing sentiment regarding the "bittersweet Australian flavour" and international commitments in the IPL, where fascination with overseas stars often clashes with nationalistic concerns. As the 2026 season approaches, the focus remains on how Indian entities balance global sporting commerce with local political sensitivities.

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About the Author
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Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

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