BIG Corruption Scandal Exposed: ECB Slaps 5-Year Ban On Naseem Shah’s Agent Moghees Ahmed Over County Cricket Fix Attempt

Pakistan cricket’s reputation has taken yet another hit, this time off the field. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has imposed a five-year ban on Moghees Ahmed, the high-profile sports agent who has represented some of the country’s biggest cricketing names, including Misbah-ul-Haq, Saeed Ajmal, and Naseem Shah. The decision follows a corruption investigation that found Ahmed guilty of attempting to influence county cricket team selections through financial incentives — a serious breach of the ECB’s anti-corruption code.

The Corruption Approach That Shook County Cricket

According to an ECB tribunal report, Moghees Ahmed, owner of the International Cricketers Association, approached the head coach of a county side with an illicit proposal. In exchange for selecting his clients for franchise leagues, Ahmed allegedly offered the coach a share of his commission.

The move was swiftly shut down when the coach reported the approach to authorities the same day, triggering a full-scale ECB investigation. Ahmed was provisionally suspended in March 2025, and after months of hearings, the tribunal delivered its verdict — a five-year suspension, with the first 30 months served in full and the remaining 30 months suspended on good behaviour.

A Fall from Influence: From Star Deals to Scandal

Moghees Ahmed was no stranger to county cricket negotiations. In the past, he played a pivotal role in securing county contracts for Saeed Ajmal and Naseem Shah, along with managing promotional campaigns and endorsements for his clients.

However, in recent years, whispers of unethical practices began to circulate. This latest verdict cements those concerns, placing him alongside other figures in cricket tarnished by corruption allegations.

For Pakistan cricket — still recovering from past integrity breaches — the timing couldn’t be worse. Just days earlier, young batter Haider Ali was placed under criminal investigation in the UK, further compounding the sport’s off-field troubles.

ECB’s Firm Stance: Integrity Over Influence

Chris Haward, the ECB’s Director of the Cricket Regulator, did not mince words when addressing the matter.

“Moghees Ahmed sought to engage a professional county coach in a corrupt scheme which would have had serious consequences for the integrity of cricket in England and Wales and beyond,” Haward stated. “Offering, seeking or taking illicit financial inducements for selection is never acceptable and strikes at the heart of our sport.”

He also praised the coach who reported the approach, calling his actions “courageous” and vital in protecting the sport’s credibility.

Implications for Pakistan Cricket and Player Representation

This ban is more than just a personal setback for Moghees Ahmed — it’s a wake-up call for player agents, franchise officials, and cricket boards worldwide. The ECB’s swift action sends a clear message: tampering with selection integrity will not be tolerated.

For Pakistan, the case underscores the urgent need for stricter regulation of agents representing national and international players. With Ahmed having previously managed icons like Misbah-ul-Haq and stars like Naseem Shah, his fall from grace could lead to closer scrutiny of contractual dealings involving Pakistani players abroad.