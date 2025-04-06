The Big Match Player

KL Rahul has always brought elegance and control to his game, whether in the IPL or on the international stage. Calm under pressure and technically sound, he often raises his game against the strongest opponents. And when it comes to the heavyweights - MI, CSK, and KKR, Rahul has consistently turned into their biggest problem.

Rahul has won his last 8 IPL Player of the Match awards against these three franchises:

- 2 vs CSK in the last two seasons

- 4 vs MI in the last five seasons

- 2 vs KKR across three seasons

KL Rahul vs Mumbai Indians

KL Rahul’s performance against MI has been incredible, from his classic fifties to game-winning knocks, he has a 70+ average against MI with a strike rate of 140. He often plays MI with a cool head and lethal bat, neutralizing their pace-heavy lineup.

KL Rahul vs Chennai Super Kings

CSK, known for their disciplined bowling and strategic planning, haven't been able to contain Rahul either. He’s taken on Deepak Chahar's swing, Jadeja’s spin, and even Dhoni’s field placements with maturity and flair. Rahul’s innings against CSK, including his unbeaten 98 runs in 2021, are often filled with textbook shots and clever game awareness.

KL Rahul vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Against KKR's rotating bowling options, Rahul remains unfazed. He navigates their pace attack and spin threat with a calm, calculated approach, frequently guiding his team to victory.

KL Rahul: The Kryptonite?

He may not be the most vocal player on the field, but KL Rahul lets his bat speak, and it’s loud and clear when he faces MI, CSK, or KKR. Eight Player of the Match awards in a row against these franchises isn’t just a coincidence, it’s a statement.

Every time he walks out against these teams, it feels like he already knows how the story ends. And more often than not, he's the one writing it.