With the Asia Cup 2025 fast approaching, cricket fans are eagerly waiting for clarity on whether the tournament will go ahead as planned. The BCCI has reached out to the Indian government for a green light, especially regarding India’s matches against Pakistan which is majorly a point of concern given the current political tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. India and Pakistan have almost gone to a war after innocent civilians were killed brutally at Pahalgam and later India launched Operation sindoor attacking different terrorist basecamps in Pakistan.

India’s participation in the tournament now depends entirely on the government’s decision. As the host nation, the BCCI is under pressure to make an announcement soon but doesn’t want to move forward without official approval.

UAE As Backup Host?

The Asia Cup is supposed to kick off on September 5, with India vs Pakistan scheduled for September 7. But according to Sports Tak, the BCCI had already drafted a backup plan to host the tournament in the UAE, even before the Pahalgam incident. If things don’t settle politically, that plan could quickly come into play.

A source familiar with the situation said, “We had the UAE option lined up earlier. But now, with how things have changed, we’ll go with whatever the government decides.”

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah have been picked as the venues if the tournament is moved.

BCCI Pushes to Change ACC Meeting Venue

Meanwhile, the BCCI has asked for a change in venue for the upcoming Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting, which is currently scheduled for July 24 in Dhaka. The board has raised safety concerns about traveling to Bangladesh and has formally requested the meeting be held somewhere else. If that doesn’t happen, they might skip the meeting entirely.

“Given the current political situation in Bangladesh, we didn’t think it was right to travel there. We’ve informed the ACC about this and asked them to change the location,” the source added.

Asia Cup Format And Alternative Plans

This year’s Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format, making it an ideal warm-up for the T20 World Cup, which India is set to host early next year. It gives teams a good chance to test their lineups and strategies before the big event.

If the Asia Cup doesn't get the government’s go-ahead, the BCCI is also considering organizing a tri-series during the same window. Earlier, India was scheduled to travel to Bangladesh for an ODI and T20I series in August, but that tour got postponed.

In response, Sri Lanka Cricket has proposed hosting India for a white-ball series with the same number of matches. That could open the door for veteran stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who’ve stepped away from Tests and T20Is to return in Indian colours for some limited-overs action