Big Injury Scare For India Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025 Clash Against Pakistan: Star Player Reportedly Hurt During Practice In Dubai

Just hours before the Asia Cup 2025 blockbuster between India and Pakistan, a major concern has emerged for Team India. Vice-captain Shubman Gill has reportedly picked up a hand injury during a practice session, raising doubts over his availability for the all-important Group A match on Sunday, September 14, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Shubman Gill Injured During Nets Session

According to a Times of India report, Gill sustained an injury to his hand during practice, leaving fans and team management anxious. The batter appeared in visible discomfort after being struck. He was attended by the team physio immediately before walking off the field. Gill was then spotted sitting on an icebox, holding his hand, as captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir joined him for an extended conversation.

Opening partner Abhishek Sharma also came forward to support Gill, even helping him open a water bottle as the physio continued his treatment. Despite the scare, there was some relief for India as Gill returned to the nets a few minutes later to resume batting practice.

India’s Options if Gill Misses the Clash

If Shubman Gill fails to recover in time, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson is tipped to open the innings. Samson, who is currently India’s first-choice T20I wicketkeeper, impressed last year with three centuries as an opener. He featured in India’s playing XI against UAE in the opening match but did not bat as India chased down a modest target with ease.

India’s Bowling Decisions Under Spotlight

Arshdeep Singh, despite being India’s highest wicket-taker in T20Is with 99 wickets in 63 matches, was omitted from the playing XI against UAE. In his absence, India’s bowlers delivered outstanding performances. Shivam Dube picked up 3 wickets for just 4 runs in two overs, while Kuldeep Yadav claimed 4 wickets for seven in 2.1 overs. With such dominant displays, the management may be inclined to field the same XI for the high-stakes meeting with Pakistan.

Boost of Momentum for Arch-Rivals

India head into the contest after a nine-wicket win over UAE, while Pakistan recorded a 93-run victory over Oman in their opener. The pressure of the rivalry is now coupled with the big question of whether Gill will be fully fit to take his place at the top of the order.

This development adds a dramatic twist to Sunday’s clash, which was already billed as one of the most anticipated fixtures of the Asia Cup 2025.

Squads for Asia Cup 2025

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk)

Pakistan: Salman Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem