Big Jasprit Bumrah News: Will The Ace Pacer Play Asia Cup 2025? Know As He Makes Major Move

Jasprit Bumrah has provided a significant boost to Team India by making himself available for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, just ahead of the official squad announcement. According to a report from Indian Express, Bumrah notified the selectors about his readiness to play several days prior, coinciding with Suryakumar Yadav successfully completing his fitness test in Bengaluru. India’s selection committee will convene in Mumbai on August 19 to finalize the 15-member squad for the tournament, which will be played in a T20 format in the UAE. Bumrah’s availability adds depth to the team’s bowling attack for the prestigious competition scheduled to begin in September.

Bumrah Back In Action

To better manage his workload, Jasprit Bumrah was previously released from the Test squad before the last match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at the Oval. He featured in the first, third, and fourth Tests of the series and was rested for the second at Edgbaston, a match India went on to win. Across the series, Bumrah bowled 119.4 overs and picked up two five-wicket hauls. The upcoming Asia Cup, being in the T20 format, means Bumrah will not need to bowl extended spells. This is expected to help the team manage his playing time wisely, particularly with a 40-day gap between his last Test outing in England and the start of the Asia Cup. His most recent T20 International appearance was in the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa in Bridgetown, where he delivered an impressive performance, taking 2 for 18 and helping India clinch victory by seven runs.

Captain

The same report notes that the Suryakumar Yadav-led squad is set to travel to the UAE well ahead of the tournament, with most players heading in without prior match practice. While the BCCI proposed a brief training camp in Bengaluru, the team management opted instead for an early departure to ensure better acclimatization to local conditions. India is placed in Group A and will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign facing UAE on September 10, followed by a highly anticipated match against Pakistan on September 14. Their final group-stage game will be against Oman on September 19. Other Notable team inclusions is expected to be the comeback of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer in T20I setup. Gill considering he is the skipper of Test format and is expected to take the ODI throne too can be named as vice-captain for T20I Squad.