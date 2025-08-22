Sanju Samson, India’s dynamic wicketkeeper-batter, appears to be preparing for a significant shift in his batting role ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. In a surprising move during the opening match of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL), Samson voluntarily demoted himself from the opening slot to bat in the middle-order for the Kochi Blue Tigers. This decision has sparked speculation about his potential role in the Indian T20I squad in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Samson Slips Down the Order in KCL

Initially slated to open for Kochi Blue Tigers, Samson chose to bat at number five against Adani Trivandrum Royals. While he did not get a chance to face a ball due to a quick victory spearheaded by Saly Viswanath’s half-century, the shift in batting position is noteworthy. Analysts suggest this could signal Samson’s readiness to embrace a new role in India’s batting lineup during the Asia Cup.

Fans and cricket pundits alike have taken notice of the strategic move. With Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma expected to open India’s innings in the Asia Cup, Samson is likely to slot in at number five or six—a position he has rarely occupied in T20Is. Historically, Samson has thrived at number three, scoring over 4,100 T20 runs at an average of 35.65, including three centuries. However, with Tilak Varma occupying that crucial spot, Samson may need to reinvent his approach in the middle-order.

Why the Asia Cup May See Samson in the Middle-Order

India’s upcoming Asia Cup squad includes heavy hitters like captain Surya Kumar Yadav, vice-captain Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, and Shivam Dube. With the top-order fixed, the responsibility falls on Samson to anchor the middle-order or accelerate in the death overs.

Sanju has previously batted at number five and six in T20s, amassing 108 and 128 runs respectively across 15 and 14 matches. While these numbers are modest compared to his exploits at number three, Samson’s experience as a finisher could prove invaluable, especially in high-pressure situations against arch-rivals in the Asia Cup.

Moreover, Samson faces competition from fellow wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, who has excelled as a lower-middle-order finisher in the Indian Premier League, scoring 261 runs at a strike rate of 176.35 in the 2025 season. The battle for the number five spot could define India’s middle-order strategy in the continental tournament.

Samson’s T20I Record and Recent Form

Sanju Samson has had a mixed bag of performances in recent T20Is. He made history last year by becoming the first player to score three T20I centuries in a calendar year. Yet, inconsistencies have crept in, with five ducks in his last 14 T20I innings. Across 42 T20Is, Samson has scored 861 runs at an average of 25.32, boasting a strike rate of 152.38.

His decision to bat lower down in the KCL may also reflect a tactical adjustment to align with the Asia Cup team’s composition. By slotting in at number five, Samson positions himself as a flexible middle-order option capable of stabilizing innings or accelerating toward the end—a crucial skill for India in T20 tournaments.

What This Means for India in Asia Cup 2025

With Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma opening, Tilak Varma at number three, and Surya Kumar Yadav at four, India’s middle-order will likely hinge on Samson’s adaptability. His presence at number five could provide stability in the innings and allow power-hitters like Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube to play freely at the death.

As the Asia Cup approaches, Samson’s performance in the Kerala Cricket League will be closely monitored. Cricket enthusiasts and selectors will be watching to see if Samson can translate his IPL and domestic success into an impactful role for India in the Asia Cup 2025.

Asia Cup 2025 India Squad (T20):

Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Standbys: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel