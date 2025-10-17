Big Move Off The Field: Virat Kohli Hands Over Gurugram Property Rights to Brother Vikas - Report

Star India batter Virat Kohli has transferred the General Power of Attorney (GPA) for his luxurious Gurugram bungalow to his elder brother, Vikas Kohli. The luxurious bungalow, located in DLF City Phase-1 area of Gurugram, is estimated to be worth around Rs 80 crore.

According to a News 18 report, the decision has been taken by Virat for practical reasons. The further mentioned that Kohli, who currently lives in London with his wife Anushka Sharma and their two children, sought to avoid any legal or administrative hassles concerning his property in India.

By granting Power of Attorney, Kohli has authorized his brother to oversee, maintain, or even handle transactions related to the property, ensuring that all routine matters are managed smoothly in his absence.

The 36-year-old Kohli reportedly personally signed the documents during a one-hour session at the Wazirabad Tehsil office in Gurugram to execute a General Power of Attorney (GPA) for his luxury bungalow.

Virat Kohli's Highly Anticipated ODI Comeback

Virat Kohli is all set for his grand return to international cricket after a seven-month hiatus from the Indian national team - his last appearance being the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai in March.

Kohli is primed to don the blue jersey again during the three-match ODI series against Australia, starting October 19, 2025, in Perth. This marks his first outing in the 50-over format since the Champions Trophy 2025, where he played a pivotal role in India's successes despite challenging conditions.

The Indian team, led by newly appointed ODI captain Shubman Gill, has already departed for Australia, with Kohli joining his teammates for the tour. Kohli's return has generated considerable excitement among cricket enthusiasts, who are eager to see the star batter back in action.



India ODI squad for Australia tour: Shubman Gill (Capt.), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-capt.), Axar Patel, K.L Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal