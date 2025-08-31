Big MS DHONI UPDATE! BCCI Official Reacts To His Role For T20 World Cup 2026

Reports have been swirling about MS Dhoni potentially taking up the mentor role for India at the T20 World Cup 2026. However, a BCCI official has dismissed these rumours, calling them mere speculation. Dhoni, who served as mentor during the 2021 T20 World Cup, is unlikely to be part of the Indian dressing room for the upcoming tournament.

The official said to SportTak "I don’t comment on speculations." Meanwhile, the BCCI is still working to finalize a new sponsor for Team India ahead of the T20 Asia Cup 2025. The official added, “We are trying our best. It's not just the Asia Cup but a full cycle of three years. It will be in public domain soon but chances of completing it in time, just before Asia Cup are slim. We are working on it. Let’s see what happens.”

ALSO READ - 5 Reasons Why Rahul Dravid May Have Left Rajasthan Royals: Favouring Riyan Parag, Captaincy Battle, Sanju's Release &...

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Asia Cup 2025

India’s Asia Cup campaign, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav and vice-captain Shubman Gill, kicks off against UAE on September 10. India shares Group A with Pakistan and Hong Kong, with a high-voltage match against Pakistan slated for September 14. If both sides advance, they could meet again in the Super Fours and potentially the final.

The 15-member squad flying to Dubai on September 4 includes Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh. Standby players Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, and Yashasvi Jaiswal will join in case of injury.

This update is reported by Sports Tak, providing clarity on MS Dhoni’s mentor role status and India’s squad for the upcoming tournaments.

2021 DEJAVU

In 2021, MS Dhoni was appointed as a short-term mentor for Team India during the T20 World Cup, working under head coach Ravi Shastri. Although India did not advance beyond the group stage in the tournament, Dhoni’s presence in the team was highly valued. Many players acknowledged him for boosting team spirit and offering crucial insights in the locker room, which helped guide the younger squad members through a high-pressure event.

Dhoni's role in 2021 as a mentor demonstrated his ability to uplift and support the team beyond just tactical coaching. His vast experience and calm demeanor provided a steadying influence, which the team appreciated even in tough moments. This background adds context to the ongoing discussions about his possible involvement with the team for future tournaments like the T20 World Cup 2026.