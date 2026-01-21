The IPL Governing Council has issued an ultimatum to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), requiring both franchises to confirm their home venues for the 2026 season by January 27. While the full league schedule remains unannounced, this deadline is critical as both teams navigate significant roadblocks in their traditional home cities of Bengaluru and Jaipur.

The Standoff at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

According to Sportstak, Although RCB is determined to play at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, strict mandates from the Karnataka state government have created a major impasse. The iconic venue has not hosted a match since a tragic stampede during the franchise’s maiden title celebrations resulted in 11 deaths and numerous injuries. Following that event, an independent panel led by Justice John Michael D’Cunha deemed the stadium unfit for massive crowds.

To regain hosting rights, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had to demonstrate rigorous compliance with government terms. RCB has proposed installing between 300 and 350 AI enabled cameras to enhance surveillance and crowd control. However, the franchise is reportedly unhappy with the government’s attempt to shift broader civic liabilities onto them. Currently, RCB is being asked to take responsibility for the public roads outside the stadium and must sacrifice DJ entertainment areas to accommodate fire brigade units. Sources indicate the franchise feels the state is unfairly offloading administrative safety duties onto a private entity.

Administrative Impasse in Jaipur

The situation for Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is equally complicated. The primary deterrent in Jaipur is the lack of elections within the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA), which has led to a leadership vacuum. Tensions between the franchise and local administrators escalated last year when ad hoc committee convenor Jaideep Bihani accused the 2025 IPL of match fixing.

RR responded with a strong legal letter to the BCCI, while insiders suggested the accusations were retaliatory because RCA members were denied complimentary tickets. Since the dissolution of the RCA, the Royals have been forced to coordinate all logistics through the Rajasthan State Sports Council (RSSC), making Jaipur a logistically difficult home base.

Potential Alternate Venues

Both franchises have already begun scouting contingency plans in case the January 27 deadline passes without a resolution in their primary cities:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: The team’s COO has met with the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister regarding the Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium in Raipur. Additionally, the MCA Stadium in Pune and the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai are under consideration, both of which currently host RCB’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) fixtures.

Rajasthan Royals: The 2008 champions have expressed interest in Pune’s MCA Stadium as a backup. They also have the existing option of the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, where they have played home games in recent seasons.

With only days remaining before the BCCI deadline, both teams are expected to hold final rounds of talks with state associations and government officials to determine if their historic home grounds can be salvaged for the 2026 edition.