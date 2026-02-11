Big News! Massive Update On Abhishek Sharma's health a day before Namibia clash, Tilak Varma provides clarity; says this

India's premier opening batter, Abhishek Sharma, has been discharged from a New Delhi hospital following treatment for a stomach infection. The update was confirmed by his teammate Tilak Varma during a pre-match press conference ahead of India’s second T20 World Cup group stage match against Namibia, scheduled for February 12 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Medical Update and Participation Doubts

Abhishek, who currently holds the No. 1 spot in the ICC T20I batting rankings with 909 rating points, has been struggling with illness since the tournament began. He reportedly played through discomfort during India's opening match against the USA in Mumbai on February 7, where he was dismissed for a golden duck and was unable to take the field during the second innings.

Upon the team's arrival in the capital from Mumbai, Abhishek was taken to a medical facility for scans and a thorough examination. "Abhishek went to the hospital after we landed. He went for an examination. He has been discharged," Tilak Varma informed the media. "When we reached Delhi, he went to the hospital for scans. He was discharged today. He is doing well."

Despite being out of the hospital, his participation remains uncertain. He missed the team’s training session on February 10 and was absent from the practice session on the eve of the match. Furthermore, he reportedly left a team dinner hosted by head coach Gautam Gambhir early on Monday due to his physical condition.

Selection Dilemma: Samson or Sundar?

The team management, including assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, is monitoring the opener's recovery closely. If Abhishek is ruled out, two primary strategies have emerged:

The Specialist Replacement: Sanju Samson, who acted as a substitute fielder in the opener, is the most likely candidate to step into the XI.

The Tactical Shift: Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has suggested a more unconventional approach. He proposed opening with Washington Sundar, who has recently recovered from a rib injury.

"Why not try and open with Washington Sundar instead of bringing in Sanju Samson? Just in case Abhishek doesn't get fit for the Pakistan clash, you will have an attacking opener and a spinner, which maybe useful against Pakistan," Patel told Star Sports. Sundar had his first full session with the squad on Tuesday and appeared sharp in both departments.

Strategic Caution Ahead of Colombo

With the high-profile clash against Pakistan looming on February 15 in Colombo, the Indian management is expected to be cautious. Rushing the world's top-ranked T20I batter back into the lineup against Namibia could risk his availability for the arch-rivalry. A final call on his inclusion for the Thursday fixture will be made on matchday morning based on his immediate recovery.