Big News: Shreyas Iyer Sidelined For Two Months After Injury, Expected To Miss Several Series : Report

In a major setback for Indian cricket, Shreyas Iyer is set to spend additional time off the field as he continues his recovery from the blunt-force abdominal injury he sustained during the third ODI against Australia in October. The 30-year-old batter had landed awkwardly while completing a catch and was immediately taken off the field by the team physios.

Initially, the injury was considered routine, but complications arose when Iyer was admitted to the ICU due to internal bleeding. The BCCI later confirmed that the injury had caused a laceration to his spleen. While Shreyas was discharged from the hospital shortly thereafter, it became evident that he would be sidelined for a significant period. Since returning home, he has been following a cautious and closely monitored rehabilitation plan.

According to Sportstak, Shreyas recently underwent an ultrasonography (USG) scan near his residence earlier this week. The images were reviewed by renowned specialist Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala. Although the latest scans have shown positive developments, Iyer has been strictly advised to avoid any activity that increases intra-abdominal pressure for the next month. Another USG scan is scheduled at the two-month mark to assess his progress before he is cleared to begin full-fledged rehabilitation.

"It will be only after the results of the next scan come out that Shreyas will be allowed to begin rehabilitation at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru," a source close to the team told. Considering the cautious approach recommended by the medical team, Iyer is likely to spend the next two to three months on the sidelines. This means he will miss several international assignments, including the upcoming ODI series against South Africa and New Zealand.

This news comes as a major blow for India, especially since Iyer had recently been appointed as the vice-captain for the ODI format and had re-established himself in the national team with some brilliant performances. He was expected to play a pivotal role in India’s upcoming ODI schedule, but his immediate focus will now be on a safe and complete recovery.

The BCCI has reportedly been monitoring Iyer’s condition closely, ensuring that he receives the best medical attention and follows a strict rehabilitation regimen. Fans and teammates alike will now have to wait patiently as one of India’s key middle-order batters works his way back to full fitness.