Big Relief For Digvesh Rathi Ahead Of RR vs LSG Game In IPL 2025, BCCI Asks Umpires To Be Lenient On Player Celebrations

In a mid-season twist that has stirred plenty of chatter across cricketing circles, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly directed umpires officiating in IPL 2025 to adopt a more lenient approach when it comes to penalizing player celebrations. This decision comes in the wake of significant backlash over fines handed to Lucknow Super Giants’ breakout star, Digvesh Rathi, for his now-famous "notebook" celebration. The change in officiating stance was reportedly conveyed during the IPL umpires’ weekly review meeting last week, as confirmed by Cricbuzz. The move signals a softening of the rigid enforcement that drew heavy criticism from fans, pundits, and former cricketers alike—most notably, Sunil Gavaskar.

Digvesh Rathi: From Auction Bargain to Centre of Controversy

Digvesh Rathi, the uncapped left-arm spinner who was snapped up by LSG for just ₹30 lakh, has become an overnight sensation—not just for his impressive nine wickets in seven games—but also for the passionate, theatrical flair with which he celebrates his dismissals.

The controversy began during LSG’s clash with Punjab Kings, where Rathi celebrated the wicket of Priyansh Arya with his trademark "notebook" gesture. He repeated the act during the Mumbai Indians fixture, this time after dismissing Naman Dhir—an effort that earned him the Player of the Match award. However, both celebrations resulted in fines of 50% of his match fee and demerit points under Level 1 Article 2.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

Critics argued the penalties were too harsh, especially since Rathi's celebrations were neither aggressive nor directed at the batter. Gavaskar, writing in his column for Mid-Day, questioned the logic behind such punishments, noting, "Yes, cricket can do with something different and unique, but the celebration also needs a context. Will we see some fresh ones before the tournament ends?"

Celebration or Showmanship? Cricket's Evolving Culture Under Spotlight

Rathi’s celebration has sparked a wider debate about cricket’s evolving culture—particularly in T20 leagues like the IPL, where personality and expression are integral to the entertainment quotient. The IPL, known for its high-octane drama, relies heavily on individual flair to draw fans and boost engagement. The excessive scrutiny on gestures like Rathi’s, many argue, is counterproductive in an era where emotion fuels viewership.

The BCCI’s new stance appears to acknowledge this sentiment. While maintaining discipline remains key, this measured approach could allow players to express themselves freely—without the fear of disproportionate penalties. It's a step that aligns with the IPL’s core identity as a festival of cricket, where sport and spectacle go hand in hand.

LSG Gear Up for Crucial Clash Against Rajasthan Royals

As the dust settles on the disciplinary episode, all eyes now shift to LSG’s upcoming away fixture against the Rajasthan Royals on April 19 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. With four wins and three losses so far, KL Rahul’s men find themselves in a tight mid-table battle, currently sitting fifth with eight points.

Rathi is expected to feature prominently once again. With Mayank Yadav nearing a return, LSG’s bowling arsenal could finally start firing on all cylinders. A win against the high-flying Royals could tilt momentum in LSG’s favour, strengthening their playoff aspirations.