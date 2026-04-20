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NewsCricketBig relief for LSG as Josh Inglis to join squad before Mumbai Indians clash; know his joining date
JOSH INGLIS

Big relief for LSG as Josh Inglis to join squad before Mumbai Indians clash; know his joining date

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have received a significant boost as Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis is expected to link up with the squad ahead of their crucial IPL 2026 encounter against Mumbai Indians.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 20, 2026, 09:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Big relief for LSG as Josh Inglis to join squad before Mumbai Indians clash; know his joining datePic credit: BCCI/IPL

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), struggling in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, are set to receive a massive reinforcement for the second half of their campaign as Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis is expected to link up with the squad.  

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Inglis is expected to join his IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of their game against Mumbai Indians on May 4.

He has not been available for the first half of the season because he planned his wedding for mid-April. He got married on April 18 and will spend a few more weeks away from action before traveling to India.

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Wedding Bells And Late Arrival

Inglis, acquired by LSG for a hefty Rs 8.6 crore during the IPL 2026 mega auction, has been unavailable for the first half of the season due to personal reasons. The Australian star tied the knot on April 18 and will spend a few more weeks away from action before traveling to India.

Notably, LSG management took a calculated risk by bidding high for Josh Inglis despite knowing he would miss the initial six to seven games.

If Inglis becomes available for LSG from May 4, he could feature in their final six league-stage matches, subject to how they restructure their lineup.

A Proven Performer Returns At Right Time

In his debut IPL season with Punjab Kings in 2025, Inglis impressed with 278 runs in 11 matches at a blistering strike rate of 162.57, including a highest score of 73 off just 42 balls against Mumbai Indians.

His aggressive batting and wicketkeeping skills make him a valuable asset, especially as LSG looks to strengthen their middle order and overseas combinations in the business end of the league stage.

If Inglis integrates seamlessly, he could feature in LSG’s last six league matches of IPL 2026, providing much-needed firepower and flexibility. This arrival comes at a critical juncture, as Rishabh Pant’s side has been navigating challenges with their batting lineup and overseas player rotations.

The Missing Piece For LSG?

Lucknow have struggled for consistency in the ongoing IPL 2026 season, currently languishing at 8th in the points table with only two wins from six matches.

With Inglis's arrival, the LSG think-tank faces some tough decisions. If Inglis is drafted into the XI for the May 4 match, he is likely to replace a struggling Nicholas Pooran or fill the fourth overseas slot that has been rotated between various players like George Linde.

LSG will be hoping Inglis' explosive batting and finishing abilities help them climb the standings in the second half of IPL 2026. The May 4 match against five-time champions Mumbai Indians at Wankhede promises to be a high-octane affair, potentially marking Inglis' first appearance in LSG colours.

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