Big Rohit Sharma News! Confirms He Will Play 2027 ODI World Cup In Heartwarming Fan Interaction - WATCH

India’s batting legend Rohit Sharma has confirmed that he not only wants to play in the 2027 ODI World Cup but also aims to win the trophy. During a conversation with a young fan at the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Rohit made it clear that he is determined to participate in the 2027 ODI World Cup and give his all to help India lift the title that has eluded him throughout his career.

The interaction was captured in a viral video, in which a child asked Rohit if he would still be playing when the next World Cup arrives. Smiling, Rohit confirmed his intention without hesitation, showing his clear determination to bring the coveted trophy home to India. This interaction took place during his visit to the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Mumbai back in September.

Kid to Rohit Sharma: "When is the next one-day World Cup"?

Rohit Sharma: "2027"

Kid: "Are you going to play it"?

Rohit Sharma: "Yes, I want to play"

Rohit Sharma - "I Want To Play 2027 World Cup"



The 2023 Heartbreak

The 38-year-old veteran came agonisingly close to his World Cup dream in 2023 when India lost the final to Australia on home soil. Since that heartbreak, constant debate has surrounded Rohit’s future in the 50-over format. Earlier this year, he retired from Test cricket.

Rohit’s Preparation for the 2027 World Cup Begins with Australia Tour

Rohit and Virat Kohli are preparing for their first international assignment since leading India to the Champions Trophy victory in March. The highly anticipated three-match ODI series in Australia is expected to be an early, crucial step in their preparations for the 2027 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Rohit appears fully rejuvenated ahead of the Australian series. He has spent time training with former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar and has reportedly shed close to 10 kilograms. With the ODI series set to begin in Perth on October 19, all attention will be on Rohit Sharma.

Shubman Gill On Rohit Sharma

"(On equation with Rohit Sharma) I think the narrative outside is different, but among us, nothing has changed. Everything is the same as it was before, and that is very helpful. Whatever they feel--their experience, whatever they have learned, whether by reading the pitch or any situation--I go to them and ask what they think, how they would do it if they were in my place. I like knowing people's thoughts and then, based on my own understanding of the game, I make my decisions accordingly," Shubman Gill told the media