Big Setback for India After Sydney Triumph: Star Batter Ruled Out for at Least 3 Weeks Due to Rib Injury

In a major blow to Team India, star batter Shreyas Iyer is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of three weeks after suffering a rib injury during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on October 25. The incident occurred when Iyer attempted to take a sharp catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana’s bowling. While successfully completing the catch, he landed awkwardly, sustaining a jerk to his left rib cage.

According to a BCCI source, “Shreyas was taken to the hospital for scans during the match itself. As per initial diagnosis, there has been a jerk and he will have to be out of action for minimum three weeks. He will have to report to the Centre of Excellence on his return. Further reports are awaited before one can conclude if he will require more time for recovery. If it is a hairline fracture then it might take longer.”

Iyer’s Injury and Recovery Timeline Unclear

The extent of the injury and the exact recovery duration are yet to be determined. At this stage, it remains uncertain whether Iyer will recover in time for India’s first ODI against South Africa, scheduled in Ranchi on November 30.

The BCCI source further added, “It is too early to say. If it is three weeks before RTP (Return To Play), then there is a chance that it could be touch and go before November 30.”

The Incident That Led to the Injury

The injury occurred when Carey tried to slash a delivery that resulted in a high, mistimed skier flying toward the third-man boundary. Positioned at backward point, Iyer sprinted backward and managed to hold on to what was a spectacular catch. However, as he landed, the impact struck directly on his left rib cage, leaving him in visible discomfort.

He was immediately attended to by team physio Kamlesh Jain and escorted off the field. Subsequently, Iyer was taken to the hospital for precautionary scans to evaluate the injury.

A BCCI statement confirmed, “Shreyas Iyer sustained an injury to his left rib cage while fielding. He has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation and assessment of his injury.”

India Clinch 9-Wicket Win Despite Iyer’s Absence

Despite the injury setback, India cruised to a dominant nine-wicket victory over Australia in Sydney. Rohit Sharma’s 121 and Virat Kohli’s 74 ensured India comfortably chased down the 237-run target with 69 balls to spare, meaning Iyer did not need to come out to bat.

As Iyer begins his recovery process, the team management and medical staff will closely monitor his progress before making any decisions regarding his participation in the upcoming South Africa series. Shreyas was not a part of T20I team that will begin their 5 match series against Australia from October 29.