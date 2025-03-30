Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been fined for slow over-rate during his side's encounter against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Ahmedabad, Mar 30 (PTI) Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 9 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

As this was Mumbai Indians' first offence of the season Pandya was fined Rs 12 lakhs.

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 12 lakhs," it added in the statement.

Notably, Hardik had previously missed the campaign opener for Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) due to a suspension for an over-rate offence in an IPL 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants.

In Hardik's absence, Suryakumar Yadav led Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings in Chepauk.

Prasidh, Sudharsan Power Gujarat Titans To Win Over Mumbai Indians

A game-changing spell from pacer Prasidh Krishna (2/18) complemented Sai Sudharsan’s sparkling half-century as Gujarat Titans registered a commanding 36-run win over Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Sudharsan showcased his growing stature with a composed 63 off 41 balls (4x4, 2x6), and his 78-run partnership with skipper Shubman Gill (38 27b; 4x4, 1x6) led Gujarat to 196 for eight after Mumbai opted to bowl on a black-soil pitch.

In reply, Tilak Varma (39; 36b, 3x4, 1c6) and Suryakumar Yadav (48; 28b, 1x4, 4x6) stitched a promising 62-run stand off 42 balls for the third wicket, but all Mumbai could manage was 160 for six.

This was the second successive loss for Mumbai India and they are yet to open their account in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.