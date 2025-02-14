New Zealand have been forced to make a change to their Champions Trophy 2025 squad after pacer Ben Sears was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Sears felt some pain in his left hamstring at the team’s first training in Karachi and a subsequent scan revealed a minor tear that would require at least two weeks' rehabilitation.

According to a New Zealand Cricket release, the rehabilitation time frame means that Sears would likely be available for only the team’s final Group A match against India in Dubai, and so the decision was made to rule him out.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said the news was bitterly disappointing for Sears.

"We're all really feeling for Ben. It’s always tough being ruled out of a major event at such a late stage, and it’s especially tough in Ben’s case given it would have been his first major ICC event," said Stead.

"The timeframes for Ben to be fit to play again meant he would likely miss the majority of the group stage, and given the short nature of the tournament, we felt it was appropriate to bring in a player who is fully fit and ready to go.

"Ben is a player with huge potential and given the short rehabilitation timeframe, we’re sure he’ll be fit and raring to go for the home series against Pakistan back in New Zealand," he added.

Sears will be replaced in the official Champions Trophy squad by Jacob Duffy, who is already assembled with the team as part of the squad for the ODI Tri-Series against Pakistan and South Africa.

"Jacob showed with his performances in the recent home series against Sri Lanka that he is more than capable at international level," said Stead.

"He’s been part of the squad for the ODI Tri-Series so he’s fully acclimatised and he’s got plenty of experience in these conditions and is fit and ready to go. He’s another player who will be experiencing his first senior ICC event, so it will be an exciting few weeks ahead for him," he added.

The 30-year-old Duffy has picked up 18 scalps so far in his ODI career at an average of 25.94 and economy of 6.25. He last played for the Black Caps in early January, taking two wickets while conceding 30 runs in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Hamilton.

The Mitchell Santner led-New Zealand will begin their Champions Trophy campaign in the opening match of the tournament against the hosts Pakistan on Wednesday.

New Zealand Squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy

New Zealand's Champions Trophy Fixtures:

v Pakistan - Wednesday, February 19, Karachi

v Bangladesh - Monday, February 24, Rawalpindi

v India - Sunday, March 2, Dubai