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NewsCricketBig setback for PBKS as Lockie Ferguson set to miss IPL 2026 start
IPL 2026

Big setback for PBKS as Lockie Ferguson set to miss IPL 2026 start

Lockie Ferguson will miss early IPL 2026 matches for PBKS due to paternity leave. Here’s when he could return and what it means.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 10:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Lockie Ferguson will miss the early phase of IPL 2026 due to paternity leave, impacting PBKS’ bowling plans.
  • Punjab Kings may need to reshuffle their overseas combination in Ferguson’s absence.
  • The New Zealand pacer is expected to join mid-season, potentially influencing PBKS’ playoff push.
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Big setback for PBKS as Lockie Ferguson set to miss IPL 2026 startLockie Ferguson to miss early IPL 2026 matches for PBKS due to paternity break; franchise faces early bowling setback. Photo Credit – X

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will begin their IPL 2026 campaign without one of their key overseas quicks, Lockie Ferguson, who has opted to take a short break following the birth of his son. The New Zealand pacer is expected to miss the initial phase of the season and join the squad later, dealing an early setback to PBKS’ pace attack.

Also Read: IPL 2026 vs PSL: Will more players switch leagues after Blessing Muzarabani move?

Why Ferguson is unavailable for IPL 2026 start

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Ferguson’s absence is not injury-related. The right-arm speedster has prioritised family time after becoming a father, confirming he will take “a few weeks off” before linking up with his IPL franchise. He had briefly stepped away during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup earlier as well, before returning for the latter stages. Now, after New Zealand’s ongoing T20I series against South Africa, he is set for an extended break.

Key timeline:

  • Plays third T20I vs South Africa at Eden Park
  • Takes a few weeks off post-series
  • Likely to join PBKS midway through IPL 2026
  • Big blow for Punjab Kings’ bowling plans

This development significantly impacts PBKS’ early-season balance. Ferguson is not just another overseas pacer, he is their high-pace enforcer, capable of bowling above 145 kmph and delivering in powerplay and death overs.

Without him, PBKS face three immediate challenges:

  • Death overs execution: Ferguson’s yorkers and pace variation are crucial in the final overs
  • Middle overs wicket-taking: His ability to break partnerships often shifts momentum
  • Overseas combination rethink: PBKS may need to reshuffle their foreign player slots early in the tournament

In IPL conditions, especially on flatter Indian pitches, raw pace remains a premium asset. Ferguson’s absence removes that edge.

What PBKS can do in the interim

Punjab Kings now have a tactical call to make. They could:

  • Back an alternative overseas pacer early on
  • Strengthen spin options depending on conditions
  • Use Indian seamers more aggressively in defined roles

However, none of these are like-for-like replacements. Ferguson’s unique value lies in his pace + experience in high-pressure IPL games, something not easily replicated.

Ferguson’s recent form a positive sign

Despite managing workload and injuries earlier in the season, Ferguson has shown strong form recently. He returned with figures of 3/16 against South Africa in Hamilton, underlining his readiness for competitive cricket.

That performance is significant for PBKS. It suggests:

  • He is match-fit
  • Rhythm and pace are intact
  • He could make an immediate impact once he joins

When will Ferguson join PBKS?

While an exact date is not confirmed, his own statement indicates a mid-season arrival window. Typically, such breaks last 2–3 weeks, which means PBKS could have him available after the first few matches.

That timing could still be crucial.

IPL seasons are often defined by momentum swings in the middle phase. A returning Ferguson could:

  • Strengthen PBKS during a playoff push
  • Provide tactical flexibility in bowling combinations
  • Add experience during high-pressure games

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Akash Kharade

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