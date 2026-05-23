Big setback for RCB! Jacob Bethell returns to England, to miss remainder of IPL 2026

In a massive blow to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of their IPL 2026 playoff campaign, young English all-rounder Jacob Bethell has been officially ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to a left ring finger injury.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Saturday that the 22-year-old Bethell will return to the UK for further medical evaluation ahead of England’s upcoming Test series.

The development comes as a bitter pill for RCB, who finished the league stage at the top of the points table despite suffering a heavy 55-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final IPL 2026 league match on Friday.



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The Injury and Official Announcement

Jacob Bethell sustained the injury to his left ring finger during RCB’s league-stage match against Punjab Kings on May 17. He missed RCB's final league game against Sunrisers Hyderabad and has now been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

While Bethell's departure dents RCB's silverware aspirations, it has also triggered immediate panic back home for the England team management. England are scheduled to face New Zealand in the first Test match at Lord’s, starting on June 4.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has agreed with Royal Challengers Bangalore that top-order batter Jacob Bethell will return to the UK after sustaining a left ring finger injury while playing in the Indian Premier League," the ECB said in a statement on Saturday.

"He will be fully assessed and monitored by the England Men’s medical team on his return to determine his availability for selection for the Rothesay first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s, starting on Thursday 4 June," it added.



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Bethell’s IPL 2026 Campaign

Jacob Bethell, the young English all-rounder joined RCB with high expectations after being retained ahead of the 2026 season. However, his performances were underwhelming. In seven matches, Bethell scored just 96 runs at a modest average of 13.71 and a strike rate of around 124.67.

While he showed glimpses of his explosive potential, he struggled for consistency in a star-studded RCB batting lineup featuring Virat Kohli and others.

Despite the limited impact with the bat, Bethell’s utility as a left-handed batter and part-time spinner made him a valuable squad member, especially in the middle order or as an impact player.

Impact On RCB Ahead of Playoffs

RCB finished the league stage strongly, securing the top spot with nine wins from 14 games. They are now set to face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on May 26. Bethell’s absence forces RCB to reshuffle their batting order and rely on their squad depth as they aim for back-to-back titles.

The defending champions will miss his energetic presence in the dressing room and on the field, particularly his fielding and bowling options. Captain Rajat Patidar and the coaching staff will need to find quick replacements, possibly leaning more on players like Venkatesh Iyer or awaiting the full fitness of Phil Salt.