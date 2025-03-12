BIG Setback To Rajasthan Royals; Coach Rahul Dravid Injures Himself Ahead Of IPL 2025

Former India player and coach Rahul Dravid sustained an injury while playing club-level cricket in Bengaluru. Dravid, who is the head coach of the Rajasthan Royals, will join the pre-season training camp on Wednesday, March 12. Rajasthan Royals took to their social media handle to confirm that Dravid endured a leg injury and was not there with the team in the lead-up to the new season, starting March 22.

"Head Coach Rahul Dravid, who picked up an injury while playing Cricket in Bangalore, is recovering well and will join us today in Jaipur," the franchise said in a post.

Dravid who is 52 years old went on to join his 16-year-old son, Anvay, for Vijaya Cricket Club in the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Group III league semifinal. Vijaya Cricket Club was reeling at 12/3 and that is when Dravid joined Anvay at the crease, and the duo forged a crucial stand for the fourth wicket. Rahul Dravid scored 29 runs off 28 balls with the help of six boundaries, while Anvay contributed with 22 runs. In the 18th over of the game, Dravid tried to take a single but then after running just two steps, he halted in pain. As per reports, he pulled a calf muscle and was assisted off the field by his teammates.

Earlier, Rahul Dravid was named as the head coach of Rajasthan Royals before the IPL 2025 mega auction last year. The former India captain, who served as India's head coach from 2022 to 2024, decided to leave the team after guiding them to win the T20 World Cup in 2024.

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Squad: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer, Wainindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Nitish Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Charak, Fazal Farooqi, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kwena Maphaka, Kunal Rathore, Ashok Sharma.