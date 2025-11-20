Big Update: Shubman Gill To Undergo Fitness Test Before Guwahati Test Vs South Africa : Report

Shubman Gill’s fitness continues to dominate the headlines as India prepares for the crucial second Test against South Africa in Guwahati, starting November 22. The Indian skipper picked up a neck injury during the first Test in Kolkata and was taken to the hospital for treatment. His absence in the second innings, where he could not bat, proved costly as India collapsed while chasing 124 and were dismissed for just 93.

Gill skips training, set for fitness test

Gill had shown signs of recovery and travelled with the team to Guwahati, where the decisive second Test will be played. However, according to a PTI report, he did not take part in Thursday’s training session. Instead, he will undergo a fitness test on Friday, a day before the match. His participation remains uncertain, and if he is ruled out, Rishabh Pant is expected to lead India in his place.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ - Meet Confirmed Captains Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics

Meanwhile, Gill faced the injury early in the Kolkata Test when he played only three deliveries before hurting his neck and retiring hurt. He did not return for the remainder of the match and was taken for medical evaluation to ensure proper recovery. Following this, the BCCI issued an update on his condition, confirming that he was responding well to treatment and would travel with the squad.

"Team India captain Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test against South Africa and was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play. He was kept under observation and discharged the next day. Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team on 19th November, 2025. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test will be taken accordingly," the BCCI statement read.

India eye series-leveling win

With South Africa holding a 1-0 lead, India must win the Guwahati Test to avoid another home series defeat under Gautam Gambhir’s tenure. The pressure is immense, and Gill’s availability could play a major role in determining India’s chances in this must-win contest.