Bigg Boss 19: Ex-India Cricketer’s Son-Turned-Daughter Anaya Bangar To Join Salman Khan’s Show As Contestant - Report

Bigg Boss 19: Anaya Bangar, daughter of former India cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar, is reportedly set to enter the house of Bigg Boss 19 as a contestant. Anaya, who underwent gender transformation surgery, is on a remarkable journey as a transgender athlete and social media personality.

From Transformation to Representation

Anaya has often spoken candidly about her personal transformation journey, which came with several challenges. She works as a graphic designer, actor, and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. Her story of courage and resilience has inspired many, and her Bigg Boss entry is seen as another major step in bringing transgender voices to mainstream platforms.

Bigg Boss Debut on August 24

According to a report by ETimes, Anaya will be one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 19, beginning on August 24. Known for her candid online presence, she is expected to share more about her life inside the house, including her experiences as an aspiring cricketer and a transgender athlete.

Eligible for Women’s Cricket

Earlier, Anaya revealed through a social media post that she is now eligible to participate in women’s cricket after completing hormone therapy and undergoing physiological assessments.

“This report captures the real, measurable impact of my transition not opinions, not assumptions, but data,” she said in a video.

She also confirmed that she has submitted her scientific reports to the BCCI and ICC with hopes of beginning a transparent dialogue on transgender participation in cricket.

A Voice for Inclusion

Sharing her thoughts, Anaya stressed her intention to open up meaningful conversations:

“My only intention is to start a conversation based on facts, not fear. To build space, not divide it.”

In a strong message, she captioned her post with:

“Science kehta hai main women's cricket ke liye eligible hoon. Ab sawaal yeh hai kya duniya tayyar hai sach sunne ke liye?”

(Science says I am eligible for women’s cricket. Now, the question is whether the world is ready to accept the truth?)

New Journey In Bigg Boss House

As she steps into the Bigg Boss 19 house, Anaya Bangar is expected to bring not only her unique personality but also her story of perseverance, identity, and inclusivity both as a transgender athlete and a voice for change in sports and society.