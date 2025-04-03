The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 witnessed one of the most jaw-dropping moments as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Phil Salt smashed a monstrous 105-meter six off Gujarat Titans' (GT) pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj. However, the euphoria was short-lived as Siraj had the last laugh, castling Salt on the very next delivery.

Mohammed Siraj is demolishing RCB at the same ground that made him a star. He is fired up and telling the crowd that it’s still his favourite hunting ground.



He has silenced the crowd that used to cheer for him. This is IPL at its best! #RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/sPlvDgYd4d April 2, 2025

Phil Salt’s Mammoth Hit – The Joint Longest of IPL 2025

RCB’s explosive wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt has been in top form, and his fearless approach was on full display at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. In the fifth over of the innings, Salt advanced down the track and dispatched a short-of-length delivery over mid-wicket, sending the ball over the stadium roof for a 105-meter maximum. This colossal six is now the joint-longest of IPL 2025, tying with Travis Head’s similar effort in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s opener against Rajasthan Royals.

The crowd erupted in sheer delight as Salt’s strike soared into the night sky, reaffirming Chinnaswamy’s reputation as a batter’s paradise. The shot was hailed across social media, with fans and cricket pundits drawing comparisons to some of the biggest sixes ever seen in the IPL.

Mohammed Siraj’s Perfect Reply – A 144 Kph Thunderbolt

However, cricket is a game of quick turnarounds, and Siraj ensured he wasn’t going to be overshadowed. Bowling with fiery pace, the GT speedster followed up with a 144 kph full delivery that zipped past Salt’s bat, rattling the stumps. The RCB opener, attempting another aggressive stroke, was completely beaten by the sheer speed and pinpoint accuracy of the ball.

Siraj, who played a crucial role for RCB in previous IPL seasons, celebrated in trademark fashion, letting out a roar and pulling off his signature ‘Siuu’ celebration. This wicket was Siraj’s third major scalp of the night, solidifying his impact on the match.

RCB’s Batting Struggles Continue as GT Bowlers Dominate

The dismissal of Phil Salt added to RCB’s woes as they stumbled to 42/4 inside the first seven overs. Virat Kohli (7), Devdutt Padikkal (4), and captain Rajat Patidar (12) all fell cheaply, leaving the middle order under immense pressure.

Despite a fighting 54 off 40 balls from Liam Livingstone, RCB could only muster 169/8 in 20 overs. GT’s bowling unit, led by Siraj (4-0-19-3) and supported by Sai Kishore (4-0-22-2), ensured that the hosts were kept in check throughout the innings.

Jos Buttler’s Blitz Seals Dominant GT Victory

Chasing 170, Gujarat Titans never looked in trouble as Jos Buttler smashed an unbeaten 73 off 39 balls, propelling his side to an emphatic eight-wicket win with 13 balls to spare. Supported by Sai Sudharsan (49 off 36) and Sherfane Rutherford (30* off 18), GT chased down the target comfortably, handing RCB their third loss of the season.

Score Summary – RCB vs GT, IPL 2025

RCB Innings: 169/8 (20 overs)

Liam Livingstone – 54 (40), Jitesh Sharma – 33 (21), Tim David – 32 (18)

Mohammed Siraj – 3/19 (4), Sai Kishore – 2/22 (4)

GT Innings: 170/2 (17.5 overs)

Jos Buttler – 73* (39), Sai Sudharsan – 49 (36)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – 1/34 (3), Josh Hazlewood – 1/38 (4)