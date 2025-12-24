Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2999559https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/bihar-574/6-suryavanshi-s-190-gani-s-128-power-highest-ever-list-a-total-2999559.html
NewsCricketBihar 574/6: Suryavanshi’s 190 & Gani’s 128 Power Highest-Ever List A Total
VIJAY HAZARE TROPHY

Bihar 574/6: Suryavanshi’s 190 & Gani’s 128 Power Highest-Ever List A Total

Bihar shattered List A history by smashing a world-record 574/6 against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, powered by explosive centuries from Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sakibul Gani, and Ayush Loharuka.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2025, 01:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Bihar registered the highest team total in List A history, surpassing Tamil Nadu’s 506/2.
  • Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s blistering 190 off 84 balls set the platform for the record assault.
  • Sakibul Gani’s unbeaten 128 off 40 finished one of the most destructive innings ever seen.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bihar 574/6: Suryavanshi’s 190 & Gani’s 128 Power Highest-Ever List A TotalBihar batters celebrate after scripting List A history with a world-record 574/6 against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at Ranchi. Photo Credit: X

Cricket history was rewritten in Ranchi as Bihar produced a once-in-a-generation batting performance, smashing 574/6 in 50 overs against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate 2025-26. It was not just a record total, it was the highest team score ever recorded in List A cricket, eclipsing some of the most iconic run-fests in the format’s long history. On a sunlit morning at the JSCA Oval Ground, Bihar turned a domestic fixture into a global talking point, riding on breathtaking centuries from Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sakibul Gani, and Ayush Loharuka. The run rate of 11.48 per over underlined the sheer brutality of the batting display.

Also Read: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Stuns Indian Cricket With A Breathtaking 190 Off 84 Balls In Vijay Hazare Trophy

A Historic Morning in Ranchi

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Bihar signaled intent early. What followed was an innings that blurred the line between dominance and destruction. Boundaries flowed freely, bowlers were pushed into defensive fields within the Powerplay, and records began to tumble at an alarming pace. The previous highest List A total, Tamil Nadu’s 506/2, stood for just over two years. Bihar did not just surpass it. They obliterated it.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 190 Sets the Tone

At the heart of Bihar’s assault was Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who played one of the most explosive innings ever seen in domestic cricket. His 190 off just 84 balls, featuring 16 fours and 15 sixes, came at a staggering strike rate of 226.19. Suryavanshi dominated from the outset, dismantling Arunachal’s pace attack with clean hitting and fearless intent. His century arrived in record time, and by the time he fell at 261/2 in the 27th over, Bihar were already on course for something extraordinary.

Loharuka and Gani Take Carnage to Another Level

If Suryavanshi lit the fire, Ayush Loharuka and Sakibul Gani turned it into an inferno. Loharuka’s 116 off 56 balls was a masterclass in controlled aggression. With 11 fours and 8 sixes, the wicketkeeper-batter punished anything short or wide, ensuring the scoring rate never dipped. Then came captain Sakibul Gani, whose unbeaten 128 off 40 deliveries redefined finishing. Striking at an astonishing 320.00, Gani smashed 12 sixes and 10 fours, ripping apart every bowling plan Arunachal attempted. His presence at the crease ensured Bihar crossed milestones that once seemed unthinkable.

Supporting Acts That Mattered

While the centuries grabbed headlines, Bihar’s depth stood out. Piyush Singh’s 77 off 66 provided crucial stability through the middle overs, allowing the stroke-makers around him to attack freely. Early contributions from Mangal Mahrour helped Bihar build a solid platform before the onslaught began. Every partnership added pressure, every over tilted further in Bihar’s favor.

Arunachal Bowlers Overwhelmed

Arunachal Pradesh’s bowlers were left searching for answers on a surface that offered little margin for error. Mibom Mosu conceded 116 runs, while no bowler managed to maintain an economy under nine. Despite efforts from Techi Neri and Tadakamalla Mohith, the sheer scale of Bihar’s hitting proved overwhelming.

Where This Innings Stands in History

Bihar’s 574/6 now tops the list of the highest innings totals in List A history, surpassing elite teams like England, Tamil Nadu, and Mumbai. It is a landmark moment not just for Bihar cricket, but for Indian domestic cricket as a whole. This innings will be referenced whenever conversations turn to batting dominance, flat pitches, or the evolution of one-day cricket.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Akash Kharade

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Exclusive
DNA Analysis: Does Bengal Police’s Lathi Decide By Agenda, Not Law?
Lalit Modi Vijay Mallya Viral Video
‘Watch Your Heart Out With Envy’: Lalit Modi, Mallya Mock India In Viral Video
India-Brazil
Brazilian President Lula Could Visit India Next Month, Sources Say
Jammu and Kashmir
Budgam Police Attach Immovable Property Of US-Based Kashmiri Separatist
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)
Pakistan: Imran Khan's Sisters, PTI Workers Hold Sit-In Protest
India
Pakistan Wants India To Enter Into War With Bangladesh: Is Army Ready?
Kerala police
Kerala Horror: Family Of Four Found Dead, Investigation Suspect Murder-Suicide
Technology news
Epstein Files Sex Scandal: WhatsApp, Telegram Links Can Hack Phones-Details
Bangladesh
Bangladesh Army Watches As Yunus Administration Grapples With Violence, Chaos
Assam
Assam: Heavy Security Deployed In Karbi Anglong After Violent Protest