Bihar 574/6: Suryavanshi’s 190 & Gani’s 128 Power Highest-Ever List A Total

Cricket history was rewritten in Ranchi as Bihar produced a once-in-a-generation batting performance, smashing 574/6 in 50 overs against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate 2025-26. It was not just a record total, it was the highest team score ever recorded in List A cricket, eclipsing some of the most iconic run-fests in the format’s long history. On a sunlit morning at the JSCA Oval Ground, Bihar turned a domestic fixture into a global talking point, riding on breathtaking centuries from Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sakibul Gani, and Ayush Loharuka. The run rate of 11.48 per over underlined the sheer brutality of the batting display.

A Historic Morning in Ranchi

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Bihar signaled intent early. What followed was an innings that blurred the line between dominance and destruction. Boundaries flowed freely, bowlers were pushed into defensive fields within the Powerplay, and records began to tumble at an alarming pace. The previous highest List A total, Tamil Nadu’s 506/2, stood for just over two years. Bihar did not just surpass it. They obliterated it.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 190 Sets the Tone

At the heart of Bihar’s assault was Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who played one of the most explosive innings ever seen in domestic cricket. His 190 off just 84 balls, featuring 16 fours and 15 sixes, came at a staggering strike rate of 226.19. Suryavanshi dominated from the outset, dismantling Arunachal’s pace attack with clean hitting and fearless intent. His century arrived in record time, and by the time he fell at 261/2 in the 27th over, Bihar were already on course for something extraordinary.

Loharuka and Gani Take Carnage to Another Level

If Suryavanshi lit the fire, Ayush Loharuka and Sakibul Gani turned it into an inferno. Loharuka’s 116 off 56 balls was a masterclass in controlled aggression. With 11 fours and 8 sixes, the wicketkeeper-batter punished anything short or wide, ensuring the scoring rate never dipped. Then came captain Sakibul Gani, whose unbeaten 128 off 40 deliveries redefined finishing. Striking at an astonishing 320.00, Gani smashed 12 sixes and 10 fours, ripping apart every bowling plan Arunachal attempted. His presence at the crease ensured Bihar crossed milestones that once seemed unthinkable.

Supporting Acts That Mattered

While the centuries grabbed headlines, Bihar’s depth stood out. Piyush Singh’s 77 off 66 provided crucial stability through the middle overs, allowing the stroke-makers around him to attack freely. Early contributions from Mangal Mahrour helped Bihar build a solid platform before the onslaught began. Every partnership added pressure, every over tilted further in Bihar’s favor.

Arunachal Bowlers Overwhelmed

Arunachal Pradesh’s bowlers were left searching for answers on a surface that offered little margin for error. Mibom Mosu conceded 116 runs, while no bowler managed to maintain an economy under nine. Despite efforts from Techi Neri and Tadakamalla Mohith, the sheer scale of Bihar’s hitting proved overwhelming.

Where This Innings Stands in History

Bihar’s 574/6 now tops the list of the highest innings totals in List A history, surpassing elite teams like England, Tamil Nadu, and Mumbai. It is a landmark moment not just for Bihar cricket, but for Indian domestic cricket as a whole. This innings will be referenced whenever conversations turn to batting dominance, flat pitches, or the evolution of one-day cricket.