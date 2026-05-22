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Bihar to finally get an IPL Team? Billionaire worth Rs 4,50,00,00,00,000 backs franchise push

Bihar could be edging closer to a major cricketing breakthrough. Billionaire industrialist and Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal has publicly backed the idea of an Indian Premier League franchise for Bihar.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: May 22, 2026, 12:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • While Agarwal has not announced any formal IPL ownership plans, his public support carries significance given Vedanta Group's scale and financial muscle.
  • For Bihar cricket supporters, Agarwal's backing may not guarantee a franchise yet
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Bihar to finally get an IPL Team? Billionaire worth Rs 4,50,00,00,00,000 backs franchise pushCredits - X

Bihar could be edging closer to a major cricketing breakthrough. Billionaire industrialist and Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal has publicly backed the idea of an Indian Premier League franchise for Bihar, reigniting conversations around expanding cricket's biggest tournament into one of India's most talent-rich yet underrepresented states. Agarwal, who was born in Patna before building Vedanta into a global metals and mining giant, questioned why Bihar still does not have a place alongside IPL heavyweights like Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Anil Agarwal Makes Public Pitch For Bihar IPL Team

In a social media post that quickly gained traction, Agarwal argued that Bihar has consistently produced elite cricketing talent but remains absent from the IPL map.

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"The soil of Bihar has given the country many exceptional cricketers it's time the world recognises that on the biggest stage," Agarwal wrote.

He pointed to players who have elevated Bihar's cricketing identity nationally and globally.

Patna-born Ishan Kishan became one of world cricket's biggest talking points after smashing the fastest ODI double century in terms of balls faced. Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Samastipur created history by becoming the youngest player to make an IPL debut. Fast bowler Saqib Hussain from Gopalganj has also emerged as one of Bihar's rising cricketing talents.

 

'Bihar Is Not Just A State, It's An Emotion'

Agarwal described Bihar's lack of IPL representation as more than a sporting issue, framing it instead as a matter of recognition and opportunity for aspiring athletes.

"It has always been my dream and endeavor to ensure that the youth of Bihar get full opportunities to excel in every field," Agarwal said.

"I will provide unconditional support from my side to advance Bihar's cricket team and its players here."

"For me, Bihar is not just a state it's an emotion."

The comments resonated strongly online and intensified calls for Bihar to receive greater cricketing infrastructure and national visibility.

Could Vedanta Back A Future Bihar IPL Bid?

While Agarwal has not announced any formal IPL ownership plans, his public support carries significance given Vedanta Group's scale and financial muscle. Should interest evolve into an official bid in future expansion rounds, Bihar could potentially gain a powerful corporate backer with deep roots in the state. The BCCI has not announced any new IPL expansion plans so far. However, with the tournament continuing to grow commercially and competitively, conversations around bringing new regions into the league remain active.

For Bihar cricket supporters, Agarwal's backing may not guarantee a franchise yet. But for perhaps the first time in years, the possibility feels closer than ever.

List of All franchises and their owners

Mumbai Indians (MI): Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Industries)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): N. Srinivasan (India Cements / Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd.)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Aditya Birla Group-led consortium (including UltraTech Cement, Times Group, Blackstone, and David Blitzer)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Jay Mehta
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Kalanithi Maran (Sun TV Network / Sun Group)
Delhi Capitals (DC): GMR Group and JSW Group (joint ownership)
Punjab Kings (PBKS): Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia, Mohit Burman, and Karan Paul
Rajasthan Royals (RR): LN Mittal, Adar Poonawala & investors
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG Group)
Gujarat Titans (GT): Torrent Group (Keshav Bansal)

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About the Author
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Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

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