NewsCricketBihar Vs Manipur Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Plate: When And Where To Watch Vaibhav Suryavanshi Live On TV And Online In India?
VIJAY HAZARE TROPHY

Bihar Vs Manipur Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Plate: When And Where To Watch Vaibhav Suryavanshi Live On TV And Online In India?

Bihar vs Manipur in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Plate sees record-breaking star Vaibhav Suryavanshi in focus as fans search for live streaming and match details.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2025, 09:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Bihar face Manipur in a key Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Plate clash at Ranchi
  • Vaibhav Suryavanshi comes into the match after a historic 36-ball List A century
  • Bihar vs Manipur live streaming will not be available on TV or JioStar
Bihar Vs Manipur Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Plate: When And Where To Watch Vaibhav Suryavanshi Live On TV And Online In India?Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates his record-breaking century for Bihar ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy clash vs Manipur. Photo Credit - X

Bihar vs Manipur live streaming has become one of the most searched topics in domestic cricket, and the reason is simple. All eyes are on teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Plate clash at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi comes just days after Bihar rewrote List A history with a jaw-dropping 574/6 in their opening game. Fans now want to know when and where to watch Vaibhav Suryavanshi live as Bihar look to continue their dream run against Manipur.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Live Streaming In Vijay Hazare Trophy: When And Where To Watch Delhi vs Gujarat Match - Timings, Updates, And Viewing Options

What Makes Vaibhav Suryavanshi the Star of This Clash?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is no longer just a promising name in Indian domestic cricket. He is a headline act. The young batter stunned the cricketing world with one of the fastest List A centuries, reaching triple figures in just 36 balls against Arunachal Pradesh. That innings, followed by consistent dominance across formats, has sparked calls from former India captain Kris Srikkanth to fast-track him into the national setup. As Bihar face Manipur, fans are eager to see whether Suryavanshi can produce another explosive performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Plate match.

When Is the Bihar vs Manipur Vijay Hazare Trophy Match Being Played?

The Bihar vs Manipur Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Plate match will be played on Friday, December 26, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. The contest is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST. With Ranchi already proving to be a batting-friendly venue, expectations of another high-scoring encounter are sky-high, especially given Bihar’s red-hot form.

Where Can You Watch Bihar vs Manipur Live Streaming?

This is the question fans are asking the most. Unfortunately, Bihar vs Manipur live streaming will not be available on television or digital platforms. Despite JioStar being the official broadcaster of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26, this Plate Group fixture is not among the matches selected for live coverage. Only a limited number of games are being streamed in Round 2, and Bihar vs Manipur is not one of them. Fans will have to rely on live score updates and match reports to track Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s performance.

How Strong Is Bihar’s Momentum Heading Into This Match?

Bihar enter this clash brimming with confidence. Their record-breaking 574-run effort in the opening match sent a clear message to the rest of the Plate Group. Captain Sakibul Gani and Ayush Loharuka provided massive support to Vaibhav Suryavanshi, underlining Bihar’s impressive batting depth. Against Manipur, Bihar will aim to dominate once again and strengthen their position in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 standings.

Can Manipur Challenge Bihar’s Batting Firepower?

Manipur may start as underdogs, but they will look to apply early pressure with disciplined bowling. The key for Manipur will be to restrict Bihar in the powerplay and avoid letting Vaibhav Suryavanshi settle. A measured batting approach could help them stay competitive, but stopping this confident Bihar lineup remains a daunting task.

