Cricket

Biryani do din ke baad: Ravi Shastri lavishes praise on Mohammed Shami after his five-for in 1st IND vs SA Test

Shami picked up a five-for to dismantly Proteas batting, helping India bundle out hosts for only 197. 

(Source: Twitter)

India pacer Mohammed Shami entered the record books again on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test between India and South Africa at Centurion. 

In the process of doing so, he also completed 200 Test wickets. 

Not to forget, a month back, the pacer received a lot of hate for losing the game against Pakistan. Many targeting him for his religion. 

Shami stayed mum all the while India captain Virat Kohli had spoken up words of support for his pacer.

At the end of Day 3, Shami received encouraging words from former India head coach Ravi Shastri who said that the pacer deserved a plate of his favourite food Biryani after the end of this Test as a treat for his fantastic spell of bowling. 

Shastri wrote on his Twitter: "Shabash Sultan of Bengal @MdShami11. Dekh ke maza aah gaya. Biryani. Doh din ke baad. Mehnat ka Phal. God bless."

The first Test is beautifully placed right now with India slightly ahead, leading by 146 runs. 

The visitors will hope to bat for at least two sessions weather permitting and give their bowlers four sessions to pick up ten wickets.

