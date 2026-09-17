/'Bit Suprised': MI, LSG were bidding for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, then RCB pulled off a shock move

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to Royal Challengers Bengaluru turned into a hugely successful chapter, but the veteran fast bowler has revealed that he initially found the franchise's decision to buy him surprising. RCB spent Rs 10.75 crore on Bhuvneshwar during the IPL 2025 mega auction, with the pacer eventually becoming a key part of the side that won consecutive titles in 2025 and 2026. His 2026 campaign was particularly productive, with 28 wickets in the season.
The Auction Moment
Bhuvneshwar was not sitting at home watching the auction when his name went under the hammer. He was captaining Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and his attention was split between the match and developments in the auction room.
He had already been told by former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Daniel Vettori that there was interest in his services. SRH, however, could not complete a deal because of their budget and team dynamics.
"When the auction happened on the first day, I was told by (SRH coach) Daniel Vettori that a few teams were waiting for me. SRH wanted me, but due to dynamics and budget, they could not get me," Bhuvneshwar revealed, in an interview with Jatin Sapru.
By the time Bhuvneshwar's name appeared on the second day, the bidding had become competitive. Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants were among the teams involved, with the eventual price climbing well beyond the point at which he expected the battle to continue.
"When my name came up, Mushtaq Ali was going on, and I was captaining UP (Uttar Pradesh). We were just getting into the ground, and our video analyst was watching the auction. I took a peek, and I remember MI and LSG had started the bidding. When it went to Rs 5 or 6 crores, I had to go as the umpires had started entering the ground," the pacer narrated.
The official auction record shows the bidding eventually reached Rs 10.75 crore, with RCB winning the contest after 39 bids.
RCB Call Came As A Surprise
Bhuvneshwar only learned that RCB had secured his services after he had already left to focus on the match.
"Someone came in after a few overs and told me that RCB had picked me. I was a bit surprised, because two other teams were bidding earlier. But I got messages from the team, and I was happy to be part of a team with such a big fanbase," he said.
The move reunited Bhuvneshwar with RCB, where he had begun his IPL journey. His first stint was brief, with just one appearance for the franchise in the Champions League T20.
Two Seasons, Two Titles
The reunion could hardly have produced a bigger return. Bhuvneshwar claimed 17 wickets in IPL 2025 and followed that with 28 wickets in 2026, giving him 45 wickets across 30 IPL matches over the two seasons.
RCB also ended its long wait for an IPL title, winning in 2025 before successfully defending the trophy in 2026.
Despite the franchise carrying the weight of a 17 year wait before its first IPL title, Bhuvneshwar said the environment inside the team was not dominated by pressure.
"When I met the staff, everyone wanted to win, but they had a simple philosophy: if we win, it would be great but if not, it's just one more year. We were excited and prepared, but we were also relaxed," Bhuvneshwar stated.
His auction surprise ultimately became one of the defining moves of RCB's back to back championship run.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.