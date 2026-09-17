Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /'Bit Suprised': MI, LSG were bidding for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, then RCB pulled off a shock move

'Bit Suprised': MI, LSG were bidding for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, then RCB pulled off a shock move

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to Royal Challengers Bengaluru turned into a hugely successful chapter, but the veteran fast bowler has revealed that he initially found the franchise's decision to buy him surprising.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 12:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
'Bit Suprised': MI, LSG were bidding for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, then RCB pulled off a shock move
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Bit Suprised': MI, LSG were bidding for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, then RCB pulled off a shock move
2
3
4
5